CBOT Trends-Wheat up 40-45 cents, corn up 9-10 cents, soy up 16-19 cents

April 6 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Post forecasts overall feed demand to decline by 2% in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 as prices rise and additional contraction of the swine industry is anticipated. Corn for feed consumption in MY2022/23 is forecast up 2.8%, or 6 million metric tons (MMT). MY2022/23 corn, wheat, and rice production are all forecast down due to the push to increase oilseed production and weather conditions in major wheat growing areas. Production, consumption, and imports of both barley and sorghum are expected to remain robust in MY2022/23. Post forecasts MY2022/23 corn imports at 20 MMT and revises the import estimate for MY2021/22 to 24 MMT, which is 2 MMT below the USDA official estimate as delivery into China for contracted corn could be problematic owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Feed wheat consumption is forecast down as feed mills a return to traditional levels of corn in feed rations."

