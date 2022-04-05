ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 40-45 cents, corn up 9-10 cents, soy up 16-19 cents

CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 40 to 45 cents per bushel * Wheat rallying on export disruptions from Ukraine...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. futures jump on Black Sea supply worries, wheat up over 2%

(Updates prices, adds comment) April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with wheat climbing more than 2%, underpinned by Black Sea supply disruptions as Western countries were looking at new sanctions to punish Russia over civilian killings in Ukraine. The most-active wheat...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Declining Ukrainian exports boost U.S. grains

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn climbed on Monday, underpinned by disrupted supplies of Black Sea grains as the conflict in Ukraine continues, while attention shifts to U.S. production. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 21-1/4 cents to $10.05-1/4 a bushel by 10:53 a.m. (1553...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat rebounds, soybeans drop on record U.S. acreage forecast

April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained ground in early Asian trading on Monday after two sessions of losses, while soybeans extended losses following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) forecast of a record U.S. soy acreage. Corn futures were firmer after closing mixed in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online

Soybeans rise on strong demand; wheat and corn also up

SINGAPORE/PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with signs of strong export demand for U.S. cargoes supporting prices, even as the South American harvest peaked. Wheat also rose and corn edged higher on continued concerns over the impact of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict on global supplies.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans, corn, consolidate

(Updates with closing prices) April 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn eased on Wednesday, consolidating after two days of gains, as traders watch U.S. weather and planting, while wheat traded mixed pending further sanctions against Russia following reports of civilian deaths in Ukraine. The most-active soybeans on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for second day on supply worries; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday, with the market gaining for a second session as expectations of a protracted Russia-Ukraine war heightened concerns over global supplies. Corn and soybeans ticked lower, giving up some of last session's strong gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online

USDA attache forecasts China's 2022/23 corn imports at 20 million T

April 6 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Post forecasts overall feed demand to decline by 2% in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 as prices rise and additional contraction of the swine industry is anticipated. Corn for feed consumption in MY2022/23 is forecast up 2.8%, or 6 million metric tons (MMT). MY2022/23 corn, wheat, and rice production are all forecast down due to the push to increase oilseed production and weather conditions in major wheat growing areas. Production, consumption, and imports of both barley and sorghum are expected to remain robust in MY2022/23. Post forecasts MY2022/23 corn imports at 20 MMT and revises the import estimate for MY2021/22 to 24 MMT, which is 2 MMT below the USDA official estimate as delivery into China for contracted corn could be problematic owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Feed wheat consumption is forecast down as feed mills a return to traditional levels of corn in feed rations."
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat edges higher on global supply concerns

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, extending sharp gains made over the last two sessions from Ukraine crisis-led global supply worries, with weaker-than-expected U.S. winter crop conditions underpinning prices further. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.3%...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT soybeans, wheat climb on tighter stocks

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) assessed global supply and demand, reflecting the impact the war in Ukraine has had on Black Sea exports. Grain prices remained underpinned by Russia's six-week-old invasion of Ukraine, which...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday forecast that European Union exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, would jump to 40 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season that begins in July. That would compare with 33.0 million tonnes of soft wheat exports expected in 2021/22, an...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm, corn mixed ahead of U.S. supply and demand outlook

CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Thursday, bolstered by eroding South American production and steady U.S. export sales. CBOT wheat and corn futures eased ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly global supply and demand report due Friday, expected to reflect the potential impact of the war in Ukraine and planting trends in the United States.
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle ease; seasonal high possible

CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Tuesday, pressured by a steady supply of market-ready cattle that may indicate a seasonal high in the market. "Five weeks in a row of generally steady trade for cash cattle is reminding the trade that...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat jumps as top exporter Russia faces new sanctions

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with wheat climbing more than 3% as Western countries considered potential new sanctions against top exporter Russia over civilian killings in Ukraine. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose...
Agriculture Online

Canada's canola exports seen rebounding in 2022/23 -USDA attache

April 7 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Ottawa:. "Canola ending stocks are forecast to close marketing year (MY) 2021/22 at just 15% of the five-year average, driven by reduced yield due to drought and strong global demand for oilseeds. Assuming a return to average yields, canola exports are forecast to nearly double in MY 2022/23, driven by strong global demand for oilseeds and a rebuilding of exportable supplies. Canola yield recovery is dependent on vast canola-growing areas of Saskatchewan and Alberta receiving more spring rain and lessening current drought conditions. Six crush plant expansions and new builds are projected to bump canola crush capacity from 11 million metric tons (MT) in 2021 to at least 17 million MT by 2025. ... In marketing year (MY) 2022/23, Canada's total production of oilseeds (canola, soybean, and sunflower seeds) is expected to increase 35% over the previous year to 25.7 million metric tons (MT) based on expectations of improved canola yields."
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures rise ahead of U.S. monthly supply-demand assessment

(Updates prices, adds comment) April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures rose in early trade on Friday, boosting weekly gains ahead of the U.S. agriculture department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report to be released later in the day. The report comes as traders keep...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle ease on ample supply, flat cash offers

CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday, pressured by ample cattle supplies that offer little incentive for packers to bid up the cash market. "The supply of market ready cattle is a little less than last year, but it's still plentiful....
