Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving Closer To The Queen Amid Her Health Crisis—This Is Getting Serious!

Prince William reportedly wants to move his whole family to Windsor to spend more time with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, amid her ongoing health problems. This news comes after it was reported that The Queen wants to make Windsor Castle her permanent residence (as opposed to Buckingham Palace) which she moved into at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Royal sources say that Prince William and Kate Middleton – who currently split their time between Anmer Hall, Norfolk and Kensington Palace – won’t be living in one of the apartments inside Windsor Castle, but they have reportedly explored a few housing options around the Windsor area. One of the options was Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge, a 30-room 17th century mansion just a short drive from The Queen, although he is said to be unwilling to relocate.

Although they have apparently ruled out Fort Belvedere, once home to King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, on the edge of Windsor Great Park, they are said to be exploring Frogmore House, located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where they regularly take their children – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 – to play at weekends. Adelaide Cottage, which is just a ten minute walk away from the 95-year-old monarch, could also be an option, although it is currently being lived in.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now reportedly looking at schools in Windsor, Buckinghamshire, and Surrey, so it's looking like they are very serious about their move. It's also being reported that Prince Andrew's physical closeness to The Queen is proving to be a problem, as The Mirror reported that he is being "accused by his fellow royals of worming his way back in to the limelight by manipulating his position;" so having the Cambridges nearer to Her Majesty may change things.

"The need to move to Windsor is growing more and more. Andrew spends a lot of time with the Queen," an insider told The Sun. "There is not a man, woman or child who would not say he had every right to be at Philip’s thanksgiving. But the family have been adamant there’s no way back.

"There are real fears that despite being banished from The Firm in January, he is using his closeness to the Queen as a springboard back into public life."