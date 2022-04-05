More than 100 Russian diplomats expelled from Europe as EU bans coal imports as part of new sanctions over Bucha massacre

Dozens of Russian diplomats have been expelled from across Europe as the continent prepares fresh sanctions over the massacre of civilians in Bucha.

Spain, Italy, Denmark and Sweden have today joined Germany and France in expelling diplomats they accused of spying for the Russian state - with more than 120 kicked out of embassies in Europe within the last 48 hours.

It comes as EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen today announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia today - including a ban on coal imports worth more than £3billion per year to the Kremlin.

The ban marks the first time that Europe has targeted Russia's energy sector with penalties, but leaves its most-lucrative exports - gas and oil - untouched after push-back from the likes of Germany and Austria

European nations including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have expelled some 120 Russian diplomats over 'war crimes' in Ukraine (pictured, the Russian embassy in Berlin with a protest sign outside bearing President Zelensky's name)

Von der Leyen also announced a ban on Russian ships and trucks from entering the EU - with exemption for food, medicine and energy shipments.

The move is designed to hobble the Russian economy, but will also serve to cut off the enclave of Kaliningrad from most of its trading routes.

In all, the value of banned imports is likely to cost the Kremlin £5billion per year while the EU will also ban exports to Russia to the value of £8.3billion - including vital semiconductors, computers and other technology.

Russian banks, oligarchs and politicians have also been targeted with further measures.

Von der Leyen accused Russia of waging a 'cruel, ruthless war,' against Ukraine and its citizens - and said crimes against humanity would not go unpunished.

She announced the sanctions after individual member states had expelled dozens of diplomats as horrific images and testimonies of Russian 'war crimes' in previously-occupied cities and villages came to light.

Spain on Tuesday announced that 25 diplomats would be expelled over the deaths of some 410 civilians found slaughtered in and around the city of Bucha, while Sweden and Denmark expelled three and 15 diplomats, respectively.

Italy has expelled another 15, while France on Monday ripped up the credentials of another 25 and Germany threw out 40.

The Kremlin on Tuesday called the mass expulsions of diplomats a 'short-sighted move' that will complicate communication.

Meanwhile Vladimir Putin personally condemned 'pressure' on Russia's largest energy exporter Gazprom, and warned of reprisals.

The European Union is preparing to impose more sanctions on Russia, for the first time targeting its lucrative energy sector by banning coal exports (pictured, Commission President Ursual von der Leyen)

He was speaking after Germany said its energy regulator would take control of Gazprom Germania, a gas trading, storage and transmission business which Russia said it was exiting last Friday.

Putin warned that nationalising Russian assets is a 'double-edged weapon', suggesting he could respond in-kind, while also saying he intends to keep and eye on food exports to what he called 'unfriendly countries'.

The expulsions come amid international outrage over killings in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where dozens of bodies were found over the weekend in mass graves or littering the streets.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces and that a 'torture chamber' was discovered in the basement of a children's hospital.

The Ukrainian prosecutor-general's office said the bodies of five men with their hands bound were found in the basement, where civilians were tortured and killed.

'Only non-humans are capable of this,' said Angelica Chernomor, a refugee from Kyiv who crossed into Poland with her two children, and who had seen the photos from Bucha.

'Even if people live under a totalitarian regime, they must retain feelings, dignity, but they do not.'

A ban on coal exports to Europe will cost Russia roughly £3billion per year, though will not affect its most-lucrative exports which are oil and gas (file image)

Chernomor is among the more than 4 million Ukrainians who have fled the country in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion.

More than 7 million more people have been displaced inside Ukraine, the U.N. migration agency estimates.

Russia has rejected allegations of atrocities, with officials repeatedly saying without evidence that the scenes were faked.

In another show of support, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to travel to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky this week.

But Western nations are divided over how far to go. Some are calling for a boycott of Russian oil and gas imports, which is opposed by the likes of Germany and Austria which are highly dependent on cheap Russian imports.

Meanwhile countries from the NATO alliance have refused to hand over some of the most powerful weaponry Zelensky has asked for, like fighter jets.

The president appealed again Monday for more weaponry to face down a renewed Russian offensive targeting the Donbass region in the east of the country.

'If we had already got what we needed - all these planes, tanks, artillery, anti-missile and anti-ship weapons - we could have saved thousands of people,' he said.

Zelensky is also due to address the UN Security Council today - the first time he is done so since the start of the invasion - where he is expected to relate what has happened in Bucha, while calling for more sanctions and weapons.