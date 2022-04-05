ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

More than 100 Russian diplomats expelled from Europe as EU bans coal imports as part of new sanctions over Bucha massacre

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Dozens of Russian diplomats have been expelled from across Europe as the continent prepares fresh sanctions over the massacre of civilians in Bucha.

Spain, Italy, Denmark and Sweden have today joined Germany and France in expelling diplomats they accused of spying for the Russian state - with more than 120 kicked out of embassies in Europe within the last 48 hours.

It comes as EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen today announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia today - including a ban on coal imports worth more than £3billion per year to the Kremlin.

The ban marks the first time that Europe has targeted Russia's energy sector with penalties, but leaves its most-lucrative exports - gas and oil - untouched after push-back from the likes of Germany and Austria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAnp1_0ezuJEx100
European nations including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have expelled some 120 Russian diplomats over 'war crimes' in Ukraine (pictured, the Russian embassy in Berlin with a protest sign outside bearing President Zelensky's name)

Von der Leyen also announced a ban on Russian ships and trucks from entering the EU - with exemption for food, medicine and energy shipments.

The move is designed to hobble the Russian economy, but will also serve to cut off the enclave of Kaliningrad from most of its trading routes.

In all, the value of banned imports is likely to cost the Kremlin £5billion per year while the EU will also ban exports to Russia to the value of £8.3billion - including vital semiconductors, computers and other technology.

Russian banks, oligarchs and politicians have also been targeted with further measures.

Von der Leyen accused Russia of waging a 'cruel, ruthless war,' against Ukraine and its citizens - and said crimes against humanity would not go unpunished.

She announced the sanctions after individual member states had expelled dozens of diplomats as horrific images and testimonies of Russian 'war crimes' in previously-occupied cities and villages came to light.

Spain on Tuesday announced that 25 diplomats would be expelled over the deaths of some 410 civilians found slaughtered in and around the city of Bucha, while Sweden and Denmark expelled three and 15 diplomats, respectively.

Italy has expelled another 15, while France on Monday ripped up the credentials of another 25 and Germany threw out 40.

The Kremlin on Tuesday called the mass expulsions of diplomats a 'short-sighted move' that will complicate communication.

Meanwhile Vladimir Putin personally condemned 'pressure' on Russia's largest energy exporter Gazprom, and warned of reprisals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMYID_0ezuJEx100
The European Union is preparing to impose more sanctions on Russia, for the first time targeting its lucrative energy sector by banning coal exports (pictured, Commission President Ursual von der Leyen)

He was speaking after Germany said its energy regulator would take control of Gazprom Germania, a gas trading, storage and transmission business which Russia said it was exiting last Friday.

Putin warned that nationalising Russian assets is a 'double-edged weapon', suggesting he could respond in-kind, while also saying he intends to keep and eye on food exports to what he called 'unfriendly countries'.

The expulsions come amid international outrage over killings in the town of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where dozens of bodies were found over the weekend in mass graves or littering the streets.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces and that a 'torture chamber' was discovered in the basement of a children's hospital.

The Ukrainian prosecutor-general's office said the bodies of five men with their hands bound were found in the basement, where civilians were tortured and killed.

'Only non-humans are capable of this,' said Angelica Chernomor, a refugee from Kyiv who crossed into Poland with her two children, and who had seen the photos from Bucha.

'Even if people live under a totalitarian regime, they must retain feelings, dignity, but they do not.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJ6r9_0ezuJEx100
A ban on coal exports to Europe will cost Russia roughly £3billion per year, though will not affect its most-lucrative exports which are oil and gas (file image)

Chernomor is among the more than 4 million Ukrainians who have fled the country in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion.

More than 7 million more people have been displaced inside Ukraine, the U.N. migration agency estimates.

Russia has rejected allegations of atrocities, with officials repeatedly saying without evidence that the scenes were faked.

In another show of support, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to travel to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky this week.

But Western nations are divided over how far to go. Some are calling for a boycott of Russian oil and gas imports, which is opposed by the likes of Germany and Austria which are highly dependent on cheap Russian imports.

Meanwhile countries from the NATO alliance have refused to hand over some of the most powerful weaponry Zelensky has asked for, like fighter jets.

The president appealed again Monday for more weaponry to face down a renewed Russian offensive targeting the Donbass region in the east of the country.

'If we had already got what we needed - all these planes, tanks, artillery, anti-missile and anti-ship weapons - we could have saved thousands of people,' he said.

Zelensky is also due to address the UN Security Council today - the first time he is done so since the start of the invasion - where he is expected to relate what has happened in Bucha, while calling for more sanctions and weapons.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Crimes Against Humanity#Gazprom#Russian#Eu#Kremlin
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Expels 10 Russian Diplomats

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's foreign ministry said on Friday it had declared 10 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and given them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over what it said were activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status. It is the second wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy