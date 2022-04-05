ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We've got the short straw': Frank Lampard hits out at the Premier League for Everton's 'incredible schedule' this week with Man United in Saturday's early kick-off after Burnley tomorrow night... and having already lost at West Ham

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Frank Lampard believes his Everton side have got the 'short straw' this week by having to play three times in less than six days.

The Toffees suffered a 2-1 defeat at West Ham in the Sunday 2pm kick-off last weekend and face Burnley on Wednesday night before welcoming Manchester United in the early Saturday game.

Everton find themselves just three points outside the relegation zone with 10 games remaining but Lampard was less than impressed by the Premier League's scheduling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMEUi_0ezuJ9cd00
Frank Lampard believes his Everton side have got the 'short straw' with their fixture schedule

'We're playing this week with and I don't know how but we've managed to be asked to play three games from Sunday to Wednesday evening to Saturday morning,' he said ahead of their trip to Turf Moor.

'Incredible schedule really when it could have been easily Saturday, Wednesday or Saturday or Sunday but not 12.30pm kick off but we've got the short straw this week.

'I have to take that into consideration in terms of fitness and freshness of the players.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnIin_0ezuJ9cd00
Everton lost 2-1 at West Ham, face Burnley on Wednesday before Man United on Saturday

Everton and Burnley have the advantage of games in hand over their other relegation rivals but Sean Dyche's side can heap the pressure on the Toffees with a win as they would move to within one point of their 17th-placed opponents.

However Lampard insists he is relishing the challenge ahead as he looks to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

'There are nine games to go after this for us, but it's a big pressure game. It's what we're here for. It's a big deal,' he added.

'We're in the reality that we're near the bottom of the table, fighting to stay in the league. The club will be very focused and very understanding of that.

'Tension can be a good thing, it can also go the other way. I don't feel tense, I feel excited with the level of the game and the competitive nature of this game.'

Everton's season has been hampered by injuries and with a squad already thin on the ground discipline issues have exacerbated the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRwSt_0ezuJ9cd00
Michael Keane was the third Everton player to be sent off in as many league games on Sunday

They have had a player dismissed in each of their last three league games with Jonjoe Kenny shown the red card in the 1-0 defeat by Wolves, Allan sent off in the 1-0 win over Newcastle and Michael Keane given his marching orders at the London Stadium.

'I don't like the red cards. When you're on a yellow, it's the kind of tackle you should refrain from,' Lampard said on Tuesday.

'We have to make sure with the level of game and importance of them, we don't make those mistakes. They are mistakes.'

Everton have been handed a welcome boost with Fabian Delph fit following injury and Seamus Coleman back after illness, though Wednesday's game may come too soon for him to start.

January arrival Nathan Patterson may not play this season with the right back requiring surgery on an ankle injury while Donny Van De Beek, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend are still sidelined.

