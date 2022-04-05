ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Child dies after 'being found at the base' of White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police are investigating the death of a child - believed to be a teenager - after a major rescue operation took place on the White Cliffs of Dover.

Emergency crews including police, paramedics and the coastguard were called to the Swingate area between Dover and St Margaret's Bay on the Kent coast on Monday evening.

It is understood a person was discovered at the base of the 150ft Langdon Cliffs - close to HM Coastguard station.

The youngster was taken to a local hospital but could not be saved.

It is not known at this stage how they died but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Kent police spokesman said: 'Kent Police, HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended an area near Swingate, Dover on the evening of Monday, April 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfjEL_0ezuIp3v00
Kent Police said emergency services were called to an area near Swingate, Dover on Monday. (stock image of Dover cliffs)  

'A child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

'The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.'

The incident prompted a huge emergency response - with a coastguard helicopter seen flying overhead and police officers operating by torchlight.

RNLI Walmer were also tasked with carrying out a shoreline search between St Margaret's and Dover Harbour at the same time.

A post on their Facebook page said: 'At 18.16 our Atlantic lifeboat Donald McLauchlan was tasked to assist the Coastguard and other emergency services in a search for a missing person between Langdon Bay and St Margaret's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXwVQ_0ezuIp3v00
The incident prompted a huge emergency response - with a coastguard helicopter seen flying overhead and police officers operating by torchlight. (stock image)

'Crew carried out a shoreline search up to the Eastern Arm of Dover Harbour, supported by Coastguard teams and the Coastguard helicopter returning to station at 21.10.'

The coastguard was called to reports of a missing child at Langdon Battery near Dover, Kent around 5.50pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: 'HM Coastguard has been coordinating the response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery near Dover.

'Deal and Margate coastguard rescue teams were sent along with Walmer RNLI lifeboat, Kent Police, Helimed and South East Coast Ambulance.

'HM Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter was also sent.

'The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into the care of the ambulance service.'

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Dover man, 50, dies after car flips in east Hillsborough crash

A Hillsborough County man has died following a violent Saturday night crash near Plant City. The 50-year-old from Dover was driving west on State Road 400, which runs concurrently with Interstate 4, just after 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Police said that around mile marker 19, near the exit to Thonotosassa Road, he lost control of his sedan while changing lanes, veered into the north shoulder and flipped several times.
DOVER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rushed To Hospital#White Cliffs Of Dover#Hm Coastguard#Kent Police#Facebook
KTSA

Child dies after accidentally being run over

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A child died Monday after she was accidentally run over at an apartment complex on the Eastside. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries, according to KENS5. The apartment is near I-10 E and WW White Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

Man Dies After Being Found Shot on His Porch in New Bedford

A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a man was shot and killed in the area of Hillman and Summer Streets on Monday night. Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday about a male shooting victim...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARE 11

Child critical after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A two-year-old boy is reported in critical but stable condition after police say he was shot in the face early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads were dispatched to the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue near Loring Park shortly after 4:30 a.m. on reports of a child bleeding. Arriving officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The child was rushed to a local hospital, where he is reported in critical condition.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTAJ

Man rushed to UPMC Altoona after being hit on Interstate 99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A male was rushed to the hospital after being hit by an SUV on Interstate 99 by the Plank Road exit Saturday evening, state police said. At about 7:04 p.m. a Chevrolet Suburban was going south on I-99 near the Plank Road exit in Logan Township. The vehicle reportedly hit a […]
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy