Lewis Hamilton says 'nerve-wracking' MotoGP is more 'hardcore' than Formula One as the seven-time world champion admits that he watches the premier class of motorcycle racing 'in complete shock'

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that MotoGP is more 'hardcore' than Formula One and that he watches the premier class of motorcycle racing 'in complete shock'.

The Mercedes driver appeared in a sponsor event alongside seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi, ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

During the event he discussed the differences between Formula One and MotoGP and in particular the safety element of both categories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6UIs_0ezuImey00
Lewis Hamilton compared F1 and MotoGP during a sponsor event with Valentino Rossi

Hamilton said: 'For us, I personally think that MotoGP is more hardcore - these guys don't have seatbelts.

'When they have a crash, it's big. It's very, very difficult for them to improve safety, so that fear factor is always there and it's been there for years.

'There's maybe a bit of traction control and lift control, but generally still, you can be thrown off.'

Hamilton then referenced a crash in Formula One when a car was in flames and drivers getting out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jx2MO_0ezuImey00
Hamilton said safety levels in F1 have improved while he watches MotoGP in 'complete shock'

This was most likely to do with Romain Grosjean's fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, in which his car went through the barriers, ripped in half and the Frenchman was able to get out of the car with just burns to his hands.

Hamilton added: 'It's gone from a series which was very dangerous and people were losing their lives many years ago and I think it's gone in the right direction.

'But we watch what he does and what they do in complete shock. Just jeez these guys are doing 360km/h at the end of the straight going into Turn 1 at Mugello.

'Then they have the high-side moments, it's nerve-wracking.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3Jmc_0ezuImey00
Mick Schumacher walked away unscathed following his 170mph crash at Saudi Arabia

Haas star Mick Schumacher was involved in an horrific 170mph crash during the second part of qualifying in Saudi Arabia - but was left completely unscathed thanks to increasing safety precautions in cars.

Meanwhile, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was recently thrown off his bike at 115mph

Six-time MotoGP champ Marc Marquez was recently thrown off his bike at 115mph during a warm-up session for the Indonesian GP.

He suffered a massive high-side, was thrown 15 feet up in the air, flipped and landed hard on the ground.

He missed the race with a concussion after taking a whack to the head while he later discovered he had damaged a nerve in his eye and was suffering from double vision.

It was the second time he has suffered from double vision in four months following a crash towards the end of last season which kept him out of the final two races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qA0y5_0ezuImey00
Marc Marquez meanwhile damaged a nerve in his eye after a violent MotoGP accident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6GB5_0ezuImey00
Marquez suffered a massive high-side and was thrown off his bike at 115mph in Indonesia 

Rossi said during the sponsor event that there's not too much difference between F1 and MotoGP.

He said: 'All the MotoGP riders love Formula 1, and the Formula 1 drivers love MotoGP. The two sports are at the top of motorsport and are very connected.

'To drive a car or to ride a motorcycle? It is different but also the same. The lines are similar, and the braking. You have to be fast.

'If you can drive a car, you can also ride a bike, and the opposite.'

Rossi retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season and has moved into sportscar racing for 2022.

Hamilton meanwhile is on the back foot in F1 as his Mercedes car lacked the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull during the opening two rounds of the season.

After his tenth placed finish in Saudi Arabia, he is fifth in the championship and 29 points off leader Charles LeClerc going into the third round of the season in Melbourne.

