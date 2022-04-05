ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Groups gather at Oklahoma Capitol for pro-choice rally

By Andy Weber
KOCO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple groups have gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol for a pro-choice rally as bills limiting or banning abortion make their way through the state legislature. Organizers said they expect thousands of people to show up Tuesday and voice their opposition to what they describe as...

www.koco.com

