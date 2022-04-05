ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Hope Congregational Church Yard Sale

reportertoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Congregational Church located at 120 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence, will host a yard Sale on...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

33rd annual ABC yard sale returns in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society’s attic, basement and closet yard sale is happening on Sunday. The yard sale starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion. The sale will have six departments featuring antiques, art, collectibles,...
NEW BERN, NC
KFDA

Power Church hosts annual free garage sale

Day one of the annual 66th Amarillo Meet of Champions track and field high school competition ended with a record broken in the boys 3200 meter run. Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill ran 9:27.5 surpassing Tascosa alum Briggs Whittlake’s record set back in 2016.
AMARILLO, TX
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Community yard sale in Newtown

The 2nd annual community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Keller Williams Newtown, 12 Terry Drive, Newtown (right next to the Newtown Post Office). Rain date is Saturday, May 14. Sell your stuff or come pursue tons...
NEWTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Providence, RI
Society
City
East Providence, RI
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congregational Church#Toys
1420 WBSM

Free Tickets to Massachusetts Zoos and Museums Over Spring Break

School vacation week is coming up and Highland Street Foundation has partnered with several nonprofit organizations to provide free educational and cultural experiences for families during the break. April vacation is from Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 22. According to the release, Spring Week offers free admission to 18...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Mysterious Hanging Baby Shoe in New Bedford Sparks Questions

Ever come across something that leaves you completely stumped? That was me over the weekend. On Saturday, April 2, Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM teamed up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford for the spring edition of the Hunger Heroes Food Drive. Volunteers gathered at the Buttonwood Park warming house to collect donated non-perishable food for local kids and families who could use the help.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Jamaican Kitchen

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Vernon restaurant owner is serving up some tasty jams in more ways than one. We’re inside the original Jamaican Kitchen. The food is phenomenal and so are the drinks. Red Stripe is great, but the real secret ingredient here isn’t a beverage or a...
VERNON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Akron Beacon Journal

Easter bake sale planned at Greek church in Akron

The Easter bake sale is coming back to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring event for the past two years, baking efforts have resumed in earnest. The 2022 sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13-14 in the church at 129 S. Union St. in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Beloit Daily News

Finding peace, hope: Beloit church to offer retreat for grieving parents

BELOIT—Grieving is challenging under any circumstance, and grieving the loss of a child as a parent can seem unbearable. Now a church in Beloit will offer a spiritual retreat to allow parents who have lost children to come together to find peace. From 9:30 a.m.—7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 14,...
BELOIT, WI
Morning Journal

Lorain church group holding Easter bake sale

The Altar and Rosary Society at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 418 W. 15th St. in Lorain, is having an Easter bake sale from 3:30 to 5 p.m., April 9, and from 8 a.m. to noon, April 10. The bake sale will feature decorated cookie trays and nut...
LORAIN, OH
FUN 107

Beautiful Exotic Birds Available for Adoption in Warwick

Warwick, Rhode Island, is home to the only exotic bird rescue in Rhode Island dedicated to finding new homes for the birds in their care. If you think a parrot or cockatoo could be the perfect pet for you, there are more than you may think who are looking for their forever homes close to the SouthCoast.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy