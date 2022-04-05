Increased Demand, Investments, and New Partnerships Fueling 2022 at LakePoint Sports

ATLANTA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increase in demand, significant investment and new strategic partnerships are fueling 2022 at LakePoint Sports, the country's premier travel and youth sports destination. Demand to compete at a high level and be seen by colleges coaches and pro scouts is at a fever pitch.

"Candidly, with our partnerships, state-of-the-art venues, and location, we are doing everything we can to keep up with the demand," said David Pate, director of marketing at LakePoint Sports. "It is an exciting challenge, but we are ready for it."

Prep Baseball Report (PBR), the country's leading and most respected scouting service for amateur baseball, hosts all of its national tournaments and showcases at the LakePoint Baseball Village. Nearly all 10 of PBR's national summer events are sold out, including the National Program Invitational, 15U, 16U and 17U National Championships. Additionally, each sold-out event has a waiting list with a dozen or more teams on it.

"PBR continues to reach more and more of the country's best amateur baseball players," said Sean Duncan, president of Prep Baseball Report. "Demand for our events is unprecedented nationally and at our flagship campus, LakePoint Sports."

PBR has an extensive list of technology partners, and LakePoint Sports serves as PBR's national tech showroom, featuring brands like Trackman, Blast, PitchAI, Vizual Edge and PlaySight. These brands will have an unrivaled presence on LakePoint's campus and integrate with PBR's player profile platform, creating unmatched player data as they compete at LakePoint.

"We are thrilled to call LakePoint Sports our flagship campus," said Duncan. "I am grateful college coaches and pro scouts annually attend our events, including the National Program Invitational and Futures Games at LakePoint Sports, to name a few."

RYZE Hoops, the nation's travel basketball platform, has also seen stronger demand for its events. As such, RYZE has expanded the number of events at the LakePoint Champions Center by 50%. College coaches continue to be impressed with the level of talent RYZE brings to its events at the 12-court Champions Center.

Additionally, RYZE has partnerships with technology brands, including NBN23, BluePrint Stats and PlaySight, integrating with LakePoint's state-of-the-art technology, helping players get noticed by top college basketball programs.

"The Champions Center at LakePoint Sports is in a class of its own," Dan McDonald, director of operations at RYZE Hoops, said. "We have created the best experience on the hardwood due to our technology partnerships and the top level of competition played during our events."

Strategically, LakePoint Sports continues to pursue other growth partnerships. In February, LakePoint completed a six-month renovation initiative of its multi-purpose fields complex, including brand-new, state-of-the-art field turf on its three fields, fiber technology for high-speed connectivity and live streaming capabilities, digital video boards, and its guest service amenities.

NFL FLAG, powered by Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX), the leading flag football organization in youth sports, is calling the newly renovated multi-purpose fields complex home. NFL FLAG will host Georgia's Friday Night Lights series, consisting of over 20 weekends through the year, at LakePoint.

"The multi-purpose fields complex at LakePoint Sports is the perfect location to expand NFL FLAG in Georgia and to encourage more of today's youth to play football," said Izell Reese, CEO of RCX Sports. "You can see the effort LakePoint put into the complex to make it the best in the country."

Along with the RCX partnership, NASA TopHat, the southeast's premier soccer organization, is partnering with LakePoint to bring elite-level soccer competition to campus this year and beyond. The organization will be holding southeast regional tournaments and practices at the multi-purpose fields complex at LakePoint.

"The newly renovated complex at LakePoint is amazing," founder and CEO of NASA TopHat Dave Smith said. "Elite soccer clubs from around the southeast will enjoy competing here in our tournaments and will allow them an opportunity to get seen by college coaches."

"Prep Baseball Report, RYZE Hoops, NFL FLAG and NASA TopHat are the best organizations in the respective sports," said Dean Keener, senior vice president of LakePoint Sports. "LakePoint is thrilled to partner with them as we provide the best guest experience annually, for hundreds of thousands of athletes to pursue their ambition of playing collegiately or professionally."

