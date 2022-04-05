ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens work out veteran quarterback on Monday

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRnQv_0ezuAfCD00

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a numerous amount of injuries in 2021. Those ailments were one of the many reasons why the team finished the year with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

One of the positions that Baltimore suffered injuries at was quarterback. Star Lamar Jackson went down in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury that would effectively end his season, and Tyler Huntley was called upon to lead the Ravens’ offense from there. However, it never hurts to have more depth, and on Monday Baltimore worked out former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs has spent most of his NFL career in Pittsburgh, but also had a stint in Jacksonville with the Jaguars. He has appeared in five games over the course of his career, throwing for 45 yards and one interception.

Comments / 33

-MCMLXXVII -
4d ago

Dobbs is a good QB and an even greater human being. Extremely nice guy that constantly gives back to the public.

Reply(2)
4
Destiny Hitcho
4d ago

so what they missed the playoffs for the first time it don't matter when you get beat the first game in the playoffs every time same thing year after year KHOU 11 + 4 no matter what your record is with your quarterback or not going to get past the first round

Reply
2
Related
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Veteran#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Steelers getting closer look at potential franchise savior

With Ben Roethlisberger now retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life after Big Ben. The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the team back in March and they still have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, but none of those guys are likely going to be the franchise icon that Roethlisberger turned out to be. If Pittsburgh is looking for one, it could turn to the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft where Desmond Ridder is among the best quarterback options.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Emmanuel Sanders: 'Lamar Jackson Is Feared'

Lamar Jackson will come back with a "vengeance." That's the consensus among many NFL exerts that expect the former NFL MVP to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season. "Lamar Jackson is feared," former Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said on"Good Morning Football. "Of course, he can turn this thing around. Of course, he can come back with a vengeance because he is Lamar Jackson."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns sign QB Joshua Dobbs to 1-year contract

According to his agent, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year contract with the rival Cleveland Browns. Dobbs wasn’t a guy who was going to challenge for a roster spot but honestly I had hoped the team would keep him on in a coaching capacity. Dobbs is a literal genius, a rocket scientist and has impressive football acumen. Last season while on IR, you often saw him on the sidelines with Ben Roethlisberger going over the previous drive, helping make adjustments. He had the trust of Big Ben and was a favorite of his teammates.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy