Ravens work out veteran quarterback on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a numerous amount of injuries in 2021. Those ailments were one of the many reasons why the team finished the year with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

One of the positions that Baltimore suffered injuries at was quarterback. Star Lamar Jackson went down in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury that would effectively end his season, and Tyler Huntley was called upon to lead the Ravens’ offense from there. However, it never hurts to have more depth, and on Monday Baltimore worked out former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs has spent most of his NFL career in Pittsburgh, but also had a stint in Jacksonville with the Jaguars. He has appeared in five games over the course of his career, throwing for 45 yards and one interception.