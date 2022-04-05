Malik Willis to visit Panthers, Falcons

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis is set to meet with the Panthers and Falcons next week. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the pre-draft process, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has established himself as one of, if not the most coveted prospects amongst this year’s class of signal-callers. As the build-up to the draft now shifts towards team meetings, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports (on Twitter) that Willis will meet with the Panthers and Falcons next week.

Those two teams have long been involved in speculation with respect to drafting a QB this April. Carolina has Sam Darnold under contract for one more season since they picked up his fifth-year option, but general manager Scott Fitterer spoke recently about the possibility of drafting his replacement with the sixth overall pick.

“This will be interesting because the tackles will be the best players on the board. But we do need a quarterback, and at some point you have to take a shot, especially in the top 10” he said, adding that the decision to take a quarterback is complicated by the fact that this year’s class lacks a clear-cut top option.

The Falcons, a fellow runner-up to land Deshaun Watson, have questions of their own at the position. After trading away Matt Ryan, they signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract. The former Titan and Raider is in line to start for the first time since 2019, but he would likely provide a short-term solution at the position at best. That has made Atlanta – who holds the eighth overall pick – a prime candidate to draft their next franchise QB in April.

Schefter notes that Willis has already met with a number of other teams, including the Steelers, Saints, Giants and Titans. Given their respective current QB status and position in the draft, each of those clubs would likely have at least some interest in adding Willis as well. Overall, his will be one of the most important names to watch as the draft draws nearer.