Trae Tha Truth helps victim robbed in front of her home in southwest Houston

By Chad Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston-based rapper Trae Tha Truth is looking to help a woman who was involved in a robbery outside of her own home. The woman was mugged on her own front porch in southwest Houston, and it was caught on...

Comments / 5

Willie Dynamite
4d ago

It said she was caught off guard and immediately bought a gun. Even if she had a gun at the time it would have done her no good. She was caught off guard. The element of surprise will get the most trained individual everytime. You're best protection is being aware and learning hand to hand combat. People think having a gun will prevent them from being a victim. Remember the guy that got robbed at the ATM and shot and killed the 9 yr old girl? The most important thing is being safe. Material things can be replaced. Sometimes having a gun will make the situation worst. Police get killed and they are trained. Reflect.

Reply
4
ty
4d ago

I was with you up until you said sometimes a gun can make the situation worse.I go home with my gun drawn....Drawn! When I drive I look in the rear view.with my gun drawn.I actions are that of being in a war zone! This is how I live....NOW,he called a name....This should be a slam dunk for detectives!🤓☕

Reply(1)
2
Public Safety
