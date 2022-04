MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Maggie Valley Board of Alderman voted down three requests to change the zoning rules to possibly allow apartments and homes. Developer Frankie Wood asked for the changes as he continues with a plan to revitalize the defunct Ghost Town amusement park. Wood said the rezoning would open up housing opportunities for potential employees.

