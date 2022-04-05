ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Spanberger’s bill designed to help fight substance use disorder

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UtIX_0eztlHFD00
U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger

In a new effort to combat rising rates of substance use disorder and addiction, U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (VA-7th District) introduced a new bipartisan bill with support from both Virginia-based and national organizations, including the Henrico-based McShin Foundation.

The Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, named for a Central Virginian who died to a fentanyl overdose in January 2020, would authorize more than $900 million in funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to help communities fight against substance use disorder.

Carey Colvin, the mother of Summer Barrow, spoke at the bill’s introduction event about how she hopes it will prevent others the experience she had.

“It is our hope that with this act, others will be spared what we are going through,” she said. ummer would have been proud to be a part of something that will help others and that will offer viable resources to those who are struggling with addiction.

“Our family is honored to have Summer’s name affiliated with this act. We thank Representatives Spanberger, O’Halleran, Salazar, and Armstrong who have made this much-needed legislation possible.”

John Shinholser, the co-founder and president of the McShin Foundation, likewise offered his support for the legislation.

“The McShin Foundation is grateful for this bipartisan legislation providing critical support for proven, community-based recovery solutions to the addiction epidemic. These investments in recovery create safer communities, build stronger families, and save lives,” he said. “We remain hopeful that the final SAMHSA reauthorization will include a 10% set aside in SAPT block grant.”

For details about the proposal, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Funding for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this week announced two grant programs totaling $25.6 million that will expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and prevent the misuse of prescription drugs. By reducing barriers to accessing the most effective, evidence-based treatments, this funding reflects the priorities of HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy, as well as its new initiative to strengthen the nation’s mental health and crisis care systems.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
Medical News Today

Opioids and itching: What's the connection?

The exact reasons why opioids cause itching are unclear, but several theories exist. These include the action of opioids on mast cells and opioid receptors in the skin. Opioids are a class of drugs used to relieve moderate to severe pain. These medications include prescription drugs such as morphine and oxycodone and illegal drugs, including heroin.
HEALTH
NBC Washington

New Device Helps Patients Recover From Opioid Addiction

A small, wearable device is helping patients survive the awful symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Spark Biomedical created the FDA-approved Sparrow Therapy System. It’s essentially an earpiece that sends mild electrical pulses to the brain to help alleviate the withdrawal symptoms that patients go through while they’re detoxing, like insomnia, tremors, chills and sweating, bone pain, mood swings, and more.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Upcoming Biden Opioid Plan Will Target Treatment, Trafficking

Latest move in treatment-focused strategy from administration. The White House is planning to roll out its drug control strategy in the next several months with a focus targeting opioid addiction treatment and the trafficking of illegal substances, the Biden administration’s top drug policy official said in a Tuesday interview.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spanberger
The Oregonian

Fentanyl poisoning: What you need to know

Doctors use the powerful synthetic opioid to treat patients with chronic severe pain or extreme pain following surgery. It’s a schedule II controlled substance that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Illicit fentanyl has now overtaken the illegal drug market, sold on the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Women twice as likely to be prescribed anti-anxiety drugs than men, study finds

The number of people being prescribed most anti-anxiety medications in the UK increased in the years between 2003 and 2018, a new study has found.Researchers at the University of Bristol analysed primary care given to almost 2.6 million adults across 176 GP practices over a 15-year period, finding that prescriptions of anti-anxiety drugs (known as anxiolytics) in women and young adults led the increase. The number of women being prescribed anti-anxiety drugs was more than 50 per cent higher than in men, while prescribing of all anxiety drugs was more prevalent in young adults under the age of 35.In this...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Safer supply of opioids saves lives by providing alternatives to toxic street drugs

Over 25,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdose since 2016—with 6,306 people dying in 2020 alone. The overdose crisis is driven by an unregulated drug supply made up mostly of fentanyl, increasingly potent fentanyl analogs such as carfentanil, and more recently, unregulated benzodiazepines. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl directly contributed to 89 percent of all overdose deaths in Ontario.
HEALTH
Futurity

Most people who need opioid use disorder medication don’t get it

Despite strong evidence that medication is the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder, adolescents and most adults who might benefit from treatment report no medication use, according to a new study. Until now, national studies on medication for opioid use disorder (OUD) were lacking and little was known about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Use Disorder#Substance Abuse#Ummer#The Mcshin Foundation
Medical News Today

How do opioids affect the eyes?

One less well-known but potentially serious consequence of opioid use is damage to the eyes. Opioid use will also usually make a person’s pupils constrict. Opioids, which people sometimes call narcotics, are a class of drugs that occur naturally in the poppy plant and act on the brain to provide pain relief. They include prescription pain-relieving medications — such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine — and some illegal drugs, such as heroin.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds. I am a sociologist who studies how the overdose crisis affects patient care. My research shows why these funds cannot come quickly enough for the communities poised to receive them. Opioid overdoses soared 28.5% to a record high of 100,306 in the 12 months ending in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Opioid abuse treatment begun in emergency departments is rarely sustained

Most people who fill prescriptions from emergency physicians to treat their opioid use disorder do not continue to receive the medication, suggesting new approaches are needed to help people continue drug treatment begun on an emergency basis, according to a new RAND Corporation study. Studying prescriptions written for the medication...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Medical News Today

Psychedelic drug LSD may be effective as anxiety treatment

Psychedelic compounds have gained increased attention as potential therapeutic agents in mental health, especially in low- and non-hallucinogenic doses. A new study shows that repeated doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) over time are effective in reducing symptoms of stress-related anxiety and depression. Current investigation sheds light on previously unexplained...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about drug tolerance

Some people use the terms “drug tolerance,” “addiction,” and “dependence” interchangeably, but they all mean different things. Drug tolerance happens when a person’s body or brain does not respond to a drug the way it used to. Drug tolerance is a commonly misunderstood...
HEALTH
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy