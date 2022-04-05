ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Second Man Arrested In Sacramento Mass Shooting

By Adam Beam, Kathleen Ronayne
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Sacramento say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the weekend mass shooting that killed six people and wounded 12. A police statement Tuesday says 27-year-old Smiley Martin was seriously injured in the gunfire early Sunday and remains hospitalized, but will be booked...

www.huffpost.com

CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCJB

Gainesville police arrests man involved in drive-by shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he got into a shootout. Twenty-year-old Erick Ricks was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with evidence. On Wednesday afternoon, a car pulled up besides Ricks’ SUV on Southeast 21...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, Arrested After Broad Daylight ShotSpotter Activation In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A ShotSpotter alert helped deputies arrest one suspect for a broad daylight shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they got a ShotSpotter activation along the 5300 block of Mendocino Boulevard. Deputies responded to the scene and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area and pulled it over. Deputies say they noticed spent shell casings in the vehicle, prompting a search on probable cause. An unregistered gun was soon found in a hidden compartment in the dashboard, the sheriff’s office says. Paul Hernandez, a 32-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, among other weapons violations. Sacramento-area law enforcement agencies have implemented the ShotSpotter system in recent years to help them be alerted nearly instantaneously about gunfire in certain neighborhoods. The technology looks at the specific electronic signature left by gunfire – allowing it to differentiate between a shooting and fireworks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

Father of Three Among Those Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Colorado Man Arrested In Fatal Fremont Shooting

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 77-year-old Colorado man has been charged with murder after his arrest following an argument in Fremont that erupted into deadly gunfire Tuesday evening. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Franklin Earl Lynch on Thursday with one count of murder, and numerous enhancements, including the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Fremont police said officers were dispatched to a call in the area of the 40000 block of Lindenwood St. around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. As officers were responding, the incident was upgraded to a shooting with several callers advising police that the victim...
FREMONT, CA

