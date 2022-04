Joe Buck will not be calling the World Series for FOX this season after he signed a deal with ESPN, and we now know who will take over for him. FOX announced on Friday that Joe Davis will become its new lead play-by-play announcer for MLB broadcasts. Davis, who calls games for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA, will work the World Series, other postseason games and the MLB All-Star Game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO