Two-time women's lightweight champ Kayla Harrison, men's welterweight champ Ray Cooper III headline third Professional Fighters League event of 2022 season

Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0) picks up another bag as he continues his exhibition boxing run – this time, he will be fighting in the United Arab Emirates. TMZ broke the news that the 45-year-old undefeated Hall of Famer has signed a deal to participate in his third exhibition bout, to be called “The Global Titans Fight Series,” against the undefeated boxer Don “Dangerous” Moore (18-0-1) in an eight-round match on top of a literal helipad above the Burj Al Hotel in Dubai on May 14. Mayweather originally announced plans for the fight last December after meeting with promoters.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO