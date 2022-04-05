ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-time women's lightweight champ Kayla Harrison, men's welterweight champ Ray Cooper III headline third Professional Fighters League event of 2022 season

By Brett Okamoto
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PFL has announced its opening women's lightweight and men's welterweight matchups for the 2022 regular season, and the matchups include some of the company's biggest names. Two-time women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison (12-0) will face Russia's Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2) in the PFL 3 main event. In the co-main...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Cooper Iii
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Gleison Tibau
Person
Julia Budd
Person
Anthony Pettis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judo#Welterweight#Combat#Pfl#Ufc#Espn Deportes
