Two-time women's lightweight champ Kayla Harrison, men's welterweight champ Ray Cooper III headline third Professional Fighters League event of 2022 season
The PFL has announced its opening women's lightweight and men's welterweight matchups for the 2022 regular season, and the matchups include some of the company's biggest names. Two-time women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison (12-0) will face Russia's Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2) in the PFL 3 main event. In the co-main...www.espn.com
