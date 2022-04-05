ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beta Clinches Major Deals on Movistar Plus Hit Dramas ‘You Shall Not Lie,’ ‘La Fortuna’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emiliano De Pablos
 4 days ago
Munich-based Beta Film has closed a raft of major deals over Europe and beyond on Spanish TV dramas “You Shall Not Lie” and “La Fortuna,” two of the most successful recent originals produced by Movistar Plus , Spain’s biggest pay-TV/SVOD operator.

Both series have been sold to Italy’s RAI and to HBO for its platform HBO Max for Eastern Europe, Benelux, the Nordics, Netherlands, and Portugal, among other territories.

A six-part thriller by Pau Freixas, co-creator of “The Red Band Society,” “You Shall Not Lie” was sold to RTL Deutschland for Germany, where it will premiere on its streaming platform RTL Plus this spring.

In France, the drama has been picked up by M6 with an exclusive window for its SVOD service Salto. Furthermore, Antenna TV secured rights for Greece and Cyprus, as well as Blue TV for Turkey.

Produced by Movistar Plus in collaboration with Filmax, “You Shall Not Lie” is set in an upscale, coastal Belmonte, where the story circles around high school teacher Macarena, played by “The Pier’s” Irene Arcos. Her life falls apart when a video, showing her and one of her students in a compromising situation, goes viral.

“La Fortuna,” Oscar-winning director Alejandro Amenábar’s first-ever series, landed on Sky Deutschland for Germany. SBS took it for Australia, and AMC secured rights for Portugal.

Fox, The Walt Disney Company digital service, will stream in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands before the adventure series lands on Disney Plus.

Starring “The Lovely Bones’” Stanley Tucci and “Da 5 Bloods’” Clarke Peters, “La Fortuna” has also been sold by Beta to Nova for Greece and Cyprus, Blue TV for Turkey, and Shahid for the Middle Eastern territories, among others.

“La Fortuna” is produced by Movistar Plus with AMC Studios and in collaboration with MOD Pictures, whose credits include Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Biutiful” and Amenabar’s own “Agora.”

The six-part adventure thriller, inspired by the true-life events, follows rookie diplomat Alex and free-spirited archival clerk Lucia, who form a highly unlikely team to recover the biggest sunken treasure in history from a modern-day pirate, played by Tucci.

