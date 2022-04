Taxpayer-backed satellite firm OneWeb has announced it will resume launches after a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.OneWeb cancelled a planned launch of 36 broadband satellites earlier this month because it would have used Russian Soyuz rockets and been overseen by the Russian space agency.The firm has now done a deal with SpaceX and the first launch is anticipated later this year.We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a launch agreement with @SpaceX that will enable OneWeb to resume satellite launches.The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated later this year.Find out more about the announcement at:https://t.co/qvSAOIP04n pic.twitter.com/AMXHEvunAj— OneWeb...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 DAYS AGO