Long Beach, CA

Man with stab wounds accused of trying to rape child at Denny’s

By Nouran Salahieh, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) – A man with stab wounds was arrested on suspicion of trying to rape a girl at a Denny’s in California on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:39 a.m. after getting a call about a sexual assault involving a minor, the Long Beach Police Department said. A good Samaritan had noticed what was happening with the girl and sought help.

Several people then detained the man until police arrived. The officers discovered he had stab wounds on his body.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Jimmie Kirkwood, was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“At this time, it is unknown if the suspect sustained injuries during this incident or during an unrelated incident; the investigation to determine how he sustained the injuries is ongoing,” Long Beach police told KTLA in a statement.

Kirkwood was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape, and false imprisonment, according to police. His bail was set at $100,000.

It’s unclear where in the restaurant the alleged assault took place.

The investigation is underway and no further details were immediately available.

The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
