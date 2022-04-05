ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

By Victoria Lopez
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville.

On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO).

As the man exited his vehicle to meet Funes, the teen boy shot the man in the back.

The man was able to get back into his vehicle and drive himself to the hospital while calling 911.

He was then treated at a local hospital and later released, said CCSO.

Courtesy: CCSO

Authorities conducted a search, including the U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hours later, both suspects were arrested at the intersection of South Dakota and Monte Bello Drive.

On March 18, Funes and the 16-year-old were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Two rifles, two spent casings, and a machete were among the items recovered during the investigation.

Previously residing in Walker County, authorities discovered that both suspects had warrants in a separate county.

The teenage boy was wanted for two charges in Walker County. Funes was wanted in the same county for aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

