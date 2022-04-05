Stephanie Stromme, Northfield Public Schools Director of Child Nutrition

(Grinnell, IA) — A new national poll by Grinnell College finds teaching about racism is a big factor in the lack of trust in public schools. Poll Director Peter Hanson says the mistrust is large — 64 percent of those surveyed said public schools are “on the wrong track” overall. Hanson says that figure includes almost all Republicans surveyed but also a plurality of Democrats. When specifically asked about the teaching of racism in the U-S, only 49 percent trusted the ability of schools to do so accurately. Public schools got better marks in other areas – 71 percent of Americans surveyed trust choices made about school libraries, and 69 percent trust schools to make good decisions when a student is at risk of doing something violent.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO