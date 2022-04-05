ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Stephanie Stromme, Northfield Public Schools Director of Child Nutrition

By Staff
kymnradio.net
 4 days ago

Stephanie Stromme, Director of Child...

kymnradio.net

Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu public schools closed Tuesday

All Calcasieu Parish Schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow March 22, due to these weather concerns. “The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our primary focus, and we feel that closing school is in their best interest,” said Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland. “ We plan to welcome everyone back on Wednesday, March 23.”
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Western Iowa Today

Poll Examines Trust in Public Schools

(Grinnell, IA) — A new national poll by Grinnell College finds teaching about racism is a big factor in the lack of trust in public schools. Poll Director Peter Hanson says the mistrust is large — 64 percent of those surveyed said public schools are “on the wrong track” overall. Hanson says that figure includes almost all Republicans surveyed but also a plurality of Democrats. When specifically asked about the teaching of racism in the U-S, only 49 percent trusted the ability of schools to do so accurately. Public schools got better marks in other areas – 71 percent of Americans surveyed trust choices made about school libraries, and 69 percent trust schools to make good decisions when a student is at risk of doing something violent.
GRINNELL, IA
Chattanooga Daily News

High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness. “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the school district.” the educator reportedly said.
HIGH SCHOOL

