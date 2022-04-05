ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Musk tweets out Twitter poll about edit button

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Palo Alto, CA) -- The richest person in the world is playing around on Twitter after becoming its...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Twitter to hold Elon Musk Q&A session

(San Francisco, CA) -- Twitter employees are getting a chance to question new board member Elon Musk. The Space-X and Tesla CEO bought nine-percent of the social media giant and said he looks forward to helping the board make significant improvements. Some workers fear he could damage the company's culture....
BUSINESS
KEYT

SEC claims authority to subpoena Elon Musk about tweets

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. securities regulators say they have legal authority to subpoena Tesla and CEO Elon Musk about his tweets. The Securities and Exchange Commission also says in court documents that Musk’s move to throw out a 2018 agreement that his tweets be pre-approved is not valid. The SEC disclosed publicly in documents filed Tuesday that it is investigating Musk’s Nov. 6, 2021 tweets that asked followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake. The commission confirmed that it issued administrative subpoenas while investigating whether Musk and Tesla are complying with controls in the 2018 agreement.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent
HackerNoon

Should Twitter Implement a Downvote Button?

In this slogging thread, the technology channel took the chance to discuss the latest news about Twitter and how they're considering adding a downvote button. The app has announced that they will extend a worldwide test. This feature can help filter what appears on the timeline. Some specialists say that this can improve the quality of the interactions in the app. Considering these pieces of information, we asked the technology community what they thought about this addition and we covered some of the downsides.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Tesla
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

4-06-22 What's On Your Mind Early Edition

07:19 - Dr. Aaron Robertson - Hospitalist and Medical Director at PAM Health Rehab. 15:48 - Landon Alex - Member of the NDSU Chapter of Turning Point USA. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, Google, or YouTube.
ENTERTAINMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Disney World to be almost half solar powered

(Orlando, FL) -- The most magical place on earth is using the sun to power up. Disney World plans to have two new solar facilities ready by next year, which will help provide 40-percent of the park's electricity. The president says this is another step closer to their goal of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Oscars slap hurting Will Smith's bank account

(Los Angeles, CA) -- More fallout is unfolding for actor Will Smith after the Oscars slap. His next "Bad Boys" movie is said to be on hold. Same for a new Netflix film. The streaming giant and Apple-TV have also reportedly dropped bids for a biopic. Smith already resigned from...
CELEBRITIES
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy