A Forza game is shutting down next month. Forza Horizon 5 was released a few months ago, and by most accounts, it was one of the most successful and biggest releases so far for the series. And if with Forza Motorsport 8 still on the horizon, the good times look set to continue. That said, it can't always be good news. To this end, a Forza game is shutting down next month, but fortunately for fans of the racing sim series, it's not a mainline installment, but a mobile spinoff, or, more specifically, Forza Street. We already knew the game was shutting down from an announcement earlier this year, but we didn't know when. Now we do.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 DAYS AGO