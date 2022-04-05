ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks mixed as investors monitor Ukraine

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eztUmnn00

Stocks were mixed after opening with small losses Tuesday, a day after gaining ground in a tech-led rally, as investors monitored developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and awaited more clues on the Fed's plans for tightening monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.62%

was up 80 points, or 0.2%, at 35,002, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.06%

fell less than 0.1% to 4,581 and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-2.14%

traded down 0.5% to 14,464. Western leaders said they were weighing additional sanctions against Moscow after evidence emerged of alleged war crimes by Russian forces near Kyiv. Investors were awaiting remarks by Fed officials, including Gov. Lael Brainard, who was due to speak later Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

Prices for food commodities like grains and vegetable oils reached their highest levels ever last month largely because of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the “massive supply disruptions” it is causing, threatening millions of people in Africa, the Middle East elsewhere with hunger and malnourishment, the United Nations said Friday.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ukraine#Fed#Spx#Nasdaq Composite Comp#Russian
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

128K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy