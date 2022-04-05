Stocks mixed as investors monitor Ukraine

Stocks were mixed after opening with small losses Tuesday, a day after gaining ground in a tech-led rally, as investors monitored developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and awaited more clues on the Fed's plans for tightening monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.62%

was up 80 points, or 0.2%, at 35,002, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.06%

fell less than 0.1% to 4,581 and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-2.14%

traded down 0.5% to 14,464. Western leaders said they were weighing additional sanctions against Moscow after evidence emerged of alleged war crimes by Russian forces near Kyiv. Investors were awaiting remarks by Fed officials, including Gov. Lael Brainard, who was due to speak later Tuesday morning.