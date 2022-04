Additional promotions do not apply to this item. We have good news for your breakfasts, and it has a lot to do with All-Clad’s D3 fry pans. Built with their classic tri-ply construction, each skillet’s got an aluminum core that’s fully bonded with two layers of stainless steel. Meaning? You get fast and even heat along with maximum durability. The triple-layered, PFOA-free nonstick coating gives you no-fuss releases and breezy cleanup. Even better: These are compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and oven-safe up to 500°F. It’s nonstick cookware like you’ve never seen it. And did we mention you’re getting an 8-inch and a 10-inch in this two-piece set? That means you can flip pancakes while the eggs are frying.

