ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two Boston Firefighters Injured in Three-Alarm Dorchester Fire

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heavy three-alarm fire in a multi-family Dorchester home left 17 people —including three children— without a home and injured two firefighters, according to the Boston Fire Department. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities said they responded to the...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Boston

Man storms burning building in Dorchester to rescue residents

The fire displaced 17 residents, including three children. A passerby became a first responder Monday when he stormed a burning building in Dorchester to help rescue residents, NBC 10 Boston reported. The Boston Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 10:15 a.m. and found heavy fire on all...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Seriously Injured in Dorchester Shooting

A young man is in serious condition after being shot overnight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Police said they responded to reports of shooting around 12:04 a.m. Saturday on Geneva Avenue and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the male victim was initially in critical...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#The Dorchester#Accident#Boston Fire Dept#The Red Cross#Masslive Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
NECN

Man Seriously Hurt in Brockton Shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Brockton Tuesday. Brockton police said it happened on East Street just before 5 p.m. A suspect vehicle was last seen driving south on East Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man Seriously Injured In Chinatown Carjacking; Suspect Arrested

BOSTON (CBS) – Speaking from his hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center, 64-year-old Wei Wu says he’s happy to be alive after being carjacked Thursday afternoon in Chinatown. “I wanted to stop him from stealing my car,” Wu said. Wu said he was working Thursday afternoon selling oranges on Beach Street as he does several days a week. He had just started up his car when a man came and hopped in the driver seat and began to drive away. That’s when Wu tried to stop him. “He pushed the car door and it hit me so I hurt,” Wu said....
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy