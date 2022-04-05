ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

UMSL Trailblazers Awards honor women focused on healing, empowerment

By Jessica Rogen
St. Louis American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than two decades, the UMSL Trailblazers Award has honored, celebrated and uplifted the achievements of exceptional women who have paved the way for others on campus and beyond. The annual awards are part of the university’s Women’s History Month programming, and this year’s theme was “Womyn’s Lives: Paths to...

www.stlamerican.com

22 WSBT

Expo for Women celebrates female empowerment

Coming to the Century Center on Tuesday, March 22 from 2-8 p.m., the Expo for Women is a day set aside for shopping, relaxation and rejuvenation. This event supports women from all different backgrounds, encouraging them to connect with other women in the community. This year's theme is A Day...
CELEBRATIONS
St. Louis American

Keep on keeping the faith Black women

Remember Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise”? Let me cite just the first stanza. It says, “You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies, you may trod me in the very dirt, but still, like dust, I’ll rise.”. This poem reminds...
RELIGION
Savannah Morning News

Massie Heritage Center highlights trailblazing Savannah women with art exhibit

Local trailblazing women like Flannery O'Connor, Frances Wong and Mary Musgrove and others are being honored through portraits at a new exhibit at the Massie Heritage Center. For Women's History Month, 14 portraits will be displayed at the center as part of the Women of Substance exhibit. The exhibit will highlight Savannah women who made strides in education, historical perseveration, cooking, acting and philanthropy.
SAVANNAH, GA
St. Louis American

Cheri Tillis named CEO of non-profit

Cheri Tillis, COO of Fathers and Families Support Center for seven years and acting CEO for the past eight months, has been named CEO effective Jan. 1, 2022. She succeeds Halbert Sullivan, the organization’s founder, who passed away April 15, 2021.FFSC, was founded in 1997 with the intent of transforming absent fathers into nurturing parents. Since then, the organization has helped more than 19,000 fathers become financially and emotionally involved parents with the skills necessary to hold a job and support a family, in turn, making a positive impact in the lives of nearly 46,000 children. Tillis joined the organization in 2003 and was promoted to senior VP and COO in 2013. As CEO, she now has overall responsibility for the organization which has an annual budget of $4.3 million and 52 employees at five St. Louis metro locations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

