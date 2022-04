CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week. GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed a decline of 10.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.94. That’s 64.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.31 higher than one year ago.

TRAFFIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO