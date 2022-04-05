ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Laurence Fishburne & Jacki Weaver Join LA Clippers Drama ‘The Sterling Affairs’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 4 days ago

Oscar-nominated actors Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver are set to star in a new FX limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling. As reported by Deadline, the series, titled The Sterling Affairs, follows Clippers coach Doc Rivers (Fishburne) in his quest to win a championship amid...

