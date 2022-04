OneWeb announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement with SpaceX to complete OneWeb's constellation of low-Earth-orbit broadband satellites. This decision was necessitated after the UK-based OneWeb decided it could no longer launch on Russia's Soyuz rocket following the war against Ukraine. The Russian invasion occurred just days before 34 OneWeb satellites were due to launch on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan. In response to Western sanctions, Russia placed extraordinary demands on OneWeb in return for conducting the launch scheduled for March 4, and the launch ultimately did not take place. Those satellites remain in Kazakhstan for now.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 DAYS AGO