Coming up on Africa 54: •Amid a growing risk of famine in Somalia, a United Nations humanitarian visit to the East African nation highlights the dire conditions of displaced Somalis. •In northern Ivory Coast, Fulani men say they are being persecuted by security forces. •A new report concludes that two-thirds of Africans have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic – we’ll have details. For this and more stay tuned to Africa 54!

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO