Hear Void Wraith's 9-Minute Black-Metal Crusher "VI"

At my seventh birthday party, my mother – dreading, I imagine, the prospect of another formless afternoon of children rampaging, buttercream-smeared and high on Sunset Yellow and musical chairs, through our small house – hired an entertainer. This was the early 1980s, long before these things were common, so I remember it with all the wonder of uncynical childhood: there was a rabbit, and also a cake, conjured from a hat, but somehow more magical still, because we were allowed to keep them, balloon sculptures. I mean that in the most basic sense: sausage dogs and swords, mainly. Mine, though, as birthday girl, was a red rocking horse and I was enraptured. I recall taking a bath that night with it sitting on the side, and putting it by my bed. Its slow wrinkling and demise, after one rocker popped, caused me real grief.

