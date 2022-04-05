Hear Void Wraith's 9-Minute Black-Metal Crusher "VI"

Void Wraith are a black metal band from Seattle who've been putting out music since 2014. That's pretty much all that's known about the elusive quintet, who don't have any credits on their Bandcamp page, no member names...
The departure of Abbath from Norse black metal gods Immortal in 2015 is as tale as strange and sad as KK Downing’s flight from Judas Priest four year earlier. Happily, in both cases, we’ve ended up with heartening, worthy and energised self-named projects by headstrong metal icons with something to prove, each glorying in unrestrained guitar worship and full-force metal mayhem.
The Hip Hop community is still picking itself back up after Pusha T dropped his fiery new single “Neck & Wrist” featuring JAY-Z and Pharrell earlier this week. King Push delivered as expected, but it was Hov who stole the show with his incredible wordplay. The Roc Nation...
Trivium's Matthew Kiichi Heafy has unveiled the next track from his black metal project IBARAKI, and it features none other than My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way (absolutely screaming his lungs out, it must be noted). "Gerard Way has been a long-time inspiration for me – like Ihsahn and Nergal...
In 2020, the Toronto-based U.S. Girls affiliate Tony Price bought a used car and found a bunch of old cassettes from the owner, a former radio DJ and archivist, in the trunk. They turned out to contain hours of house and techno mix shows from the late 1980s—sounds that Price pilfered to create his sixth album, Mark VI, which he named in honor of the car in question. A filter-heavy instrumental dance record made almost entirely from synths, drum machines, and samples, it’s a loving pastiche of the era in question whose hissy loops and gurgling basslines are sometimes all but indistinguishable from the original.
At my seventh birthday party, my mother – dreading, I imagine, the prospect of another formless afternoon of children rampaging, buttercream-smeared and high on Sunset Yellow and musical chairs, through our small house – hired an entertainer. This was the early 1980s, long before these things were common, so I remember it with all the wonder of uncynical childhood: there was a rabbit, and also a cake, conjured from a hat, but somehow more magical still, because we were allowed to keep them, balloon sculptures. I mean that in the most basic sense: sausage dogs and swords, mainly. Mine, though, as birthday girl, was a red rocking horse and I was enraptured. I recall taking a bath that night with it sitting on the side, and putting it by my bed. Its slow wrinkling and demise, after one rocker popped, caused me real grief.
A fake Little Durk recently did a walkthrough at a mall where a crowd of fans went absolutely wild over the look-a-like’s presence. A recent video of Youtuber King Cid posing as a fake Lil Durk has been circulating on Twitter and shows fans wilding out over the mimic tear Durk. The mock Lil Durk is walking around the mall in the video while their crew tells mall staff, “We shopping ma’am,” after the staff tells them, “You did not have permission to do this today, you all have to leave.”
