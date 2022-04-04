ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, PA

Windsor police incident

By 69 News
 1 day ago

Man arrested after refusing to surrender to police in Windsor Twp.

WINDSOR TWP., Pa – A man in Berks County has been taken into custody after he refused to surrender to police Monday. Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper was patrolling in Windsor Township at 10:40 a.m. Monday when he attempted to make contact with Anthony John Piro Jr. in the 1100 block of Windsor Castle Road regarding an arrest warrant.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
