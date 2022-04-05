ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Love Your Work Again

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveys suggest that only 34% of the U.S. workforce is engaged. Another 16% is actively disengaged. A lack of love in our work lives may be the cause of disengagement. Identifying your loves is key to living a fulfilling work life and personal life. The alarm pierces your brain...

Are You in a Relationship With a Soulmate or Cellmate?

As a psychiatrist and, personally, as an empath, I’ve learned that being in an intimate relationship requires ongoing creative, honest conversations with your mate. As my Daoist teacher says, “Your soulmate can become your cellmate” if you’re not both dedicated to mutual growth and authenticity. It’s painful to be in a relationship where communication isn’t a priority: the one you love the most can seem like the enemy. Such a lack of mutual understanding isn’t viable for empaths if they want to feel well.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
How Deep Is Your Love? 40 Intimate Questions to Ask Your Partner

How well do you know your partner? Asking them certain questions can help you connect on a deeper level. When is the last time you had a meaningful conversation with your partner?. Intimate conversations can help build trust and compassion in relationships, deepening your connection. Why asking questions (and answering...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Love and Time

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be cautious in your dealings. What took you a long time to accomplish could be quickly undone by involving the wrong people. Stick with those who have proven worthy of your trust. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's hard to believe, but there are people in the...
LIFESTYLE
Marcus Buckingham
My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
#How To Love#Gallup#Cliftonstrengths
These 4 zodiac signs are the worst people to tell your secrets to

We all have things in our lives that we would like to keep private. Whether it's about our personal lives, our families, or our professional lives. However, we frequently wind up disclosing such information to some of our closest friends. But is it possible for everyone to retain their secrets? Here are 4 zodiac signs who can't keep a secret for the life of them.
LIFESTYLE
25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Should You Get a Divorce? 17 Signs Your Marriage Might Be Over

There's no question that relationships are complicated. Even the most stable of marriages will go through intense highs and extreme lows. So if you're asking yourself, "Should I get a divorce?" know that you're not alone. A 2015 poll found that half of all married couples have contemplated divorce. And during the pandemic, the number of people interested in divorce has only increased.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
30 Top Signs A Narcissist Is Really Finished With You

A toxic narcissist relationship revolves around insecurity, abuse, and then manipulation. It is a cycle that will leave the victim without self-esteem, a world full of anxiety, no social life, weak physical health, and traumatic life. The narcissist will continue to abuse the victim until they tear the person apart....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Career Development & Advice
Help! My Friends Let Me Live Rent-Free, but I’m Disgusted by What They Do Around the House.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I’m in a difficult situation. I lost my job as a result of my boyfriend showing up at my workplace and behaving crazily. Then I lost my home when I finally broke up with him after realizing I’ve been dealing with years of emotional and financial abuse from him. My friends “Charlotte” and “Jane,” a married couple, have been lifesavers and invited me to stay in their spare room while I get back on my feet. I want to be clear that I am incredibly grateful to them. However, I am starting to lose my mind living with them, and need advice on how to cope until I’ve got new work and can get out of here.
ADVOCACY
Woman questions whether she was wrong to show up uninvited to husband’s family dinner: ‘Don’t tolerate this’

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
You May Be Narcissistic if These 4 Traits Don’t Bother You

Narcissistic tendencies can be recognized and successfully addressed. A personality disorder is more ingrained and continues throughout life. Recognizing narcissistic warning signs is the first step to changing them. Increasing awareness of potential red flags in your relationships will improve your ability to maintain long-lasting, healthy connections. Narcissism is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
15 Things That Happen When an Empath Leaves a Narcissist

There are many people who you may be compatible with when you are on the dating scene. However, there will be other people that may be a bad match for you. For instance, you may wonder what happens when an empath leaves a narcissist. This article will answer this question for you. Keep reading to find out more information.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS

