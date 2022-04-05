One Shining Moment for 2022 NCAA Tournament includes Michigan, Michigan State [Video]

Terrell Owens is returning to football and looking to recruit Colin Kaepernick. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Owens, an NFL Hall of Famer who spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, said he wants Kaepernick to join him and play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Owens knows Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL and believes playing in the FCF can help him get there faster.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO