J.Crew and Liberty London’s New Home Collection Is Here and It’s Perfect for Spring

By Audrey Lee
architecturaldigest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough there’s an abundance of blooms to enjoy IRL right now, J.Crew’s newly released home collection with famed retailer Liberty London might be our favorite remedy for floral fever. Ripe with modern interpretations of vintage flower motifs, the botanical-printed bedding and tableware assortment is an ode to the season and a...

www.architecturaldigest.com

