Russian activist is arrested in Moscow's Pushkinskaya Square for protesting against the Ukraine war - with a packet of HAM

By Summer Goodkind For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Russian man was arrested and detained in a Moscow prison for 'discrediting' Vladimir Putin's armed forces after protesting against the war in Ukraine with a packet of ham.

The packet of ham became an 'anti-war poster', according to Tyerskoy District Court in Moscow, after the man crossed out the latter half of the brand 'Miratorg' – leaving the Russian word for peace.

The man was arrested by police on Pushkinskaya Square on April 2 and now faces a fine of up to 50 thousand roubles.

One user on Twitter commented in response: 'That's the most ridiculous detention I've ever seen.'

A Russian man (pictured) was arrested and detained in a Moscow prison for 'discrediting' Vladimir Putin's armed forces after protesting against the war in Ukraine with a packet of ham
His arrest was one of around 78 in the capital and 71 in Saint Petersburg (pictured)

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, more than 15,000 people have been detained at anti-war demonstrations across the country, according to OVD-Info, an independent protest monitoring group.

This is because of a new protocol brought in earlier this month, with the Russian Government buckling down on 'discrediting' Russian troops.

A Russian Telegram group called 'Left Block' – which defines itself as a 'revolutionary socialist channel' - said: 'The citizen used a package with a meat product (classic ham) as a means of visual agitation with an inscription with the following content: 'PEACE!'

'In the Tverskoy Department of Internal Affairs of Moscow, a protocol was drawn up against him under Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offences on 'discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in order to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens and maintain international peace.'

'The fine for citizens under this article ranges from 30,000 to 50,000 roubles.'

Putin also introduced new laws on March 4, criminalising independent war reporting as well as any calls to end the war - with penalties of up to 15 years in prison. Even

The man crossed out the latter half of the brand 'Miratorg' – leaving the Russian word for peace

characterisations of the attacks on Ukraine as a 'war' or an 'invasion' have been criminalised as 'fake news'.

The country's most widely consumed independent news sources, including the Echo of Moscow, TV Rain and the Znak news website were forced to shut down in early March.

Russia has also blocked access to Facebook and Russian language media produced outside the country – including the BBC.

#Ukraine#Moscow#Russian Language#Protest#Ham#Tyerskoy District Court#Ovd Info#Left Block
Daily Mail

