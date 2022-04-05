ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Diabetic law student, 18, who quit her university accommodation 'because she didn't feel safe around drug-taking flatmates' died of oxygen starvation to the brain after taking ketamine and alcohol, inquest hears

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A diabetic law student who was 'always anti-drugs' died after taking a lethal cocktail of ketamine and alcohol, an inquest has heard.

Megan Pollitt, 18, from Rugby, Warwickshire, was found unresponsive at a party in her Tal y Bont halls of residence in Cardiff, in November 2020.

She was pronounced brain dead and had her life support machine switched off shortly afterwards on November 16.

Her parents were shocked by her death after the much loved student had quit her previous accommodation due to the drug taking going on, telling university chiefs she felt unsafe.

But after moving into her new shared flat she texted a friend to say: 'My second night in my new flat and I take Ket.'

Six nights later Megan took the tranquiliser drug again while drinking with her new flat mates Barzy Aziz and Joseph Morgan.

There were videos shared on Snapchat showing Megan stood with her friends preparing lines of Ketamine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSUB2_0eztBatC00
Megan Pollitt, 18, from Rugby, Warwickshire, was found unresponsive at a party in her Tal y Bont halls of residence in Cardiff, in November 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LMPC_0eztBatC00
Her parents were shocked by her death after the much-loved student (pictured) had quit her previous accommodation due to the drug taking going on, telling university chiefs she felt unsafe. They said she had always been anti-drugs. 

The inquest in Pontypridd, South Wales, heard she was more than twice the drink driving limit when she started to feel ill and had to be helped to the bathroom.

Her friends Barzy and Joseph accidentally dropped her and she banged her head on the toilet bowl, the inquest heard.

But she died of oxygen starvation to the brain when she went into cardiac arrest due to the Ketamine and alcohol.

Investigating officer Detective Con Kirsty Matthews said small amounts of Ketamine were found at the student flat in Llys Talybont, Cardiff.

She told the inquest: 'There were two Snapchat videos from the night which showed Megan stood with two boys preparing lines of Ketamine.

'The videos are no longer available but she took it willingly.'

Megan was aware of the risks of drinking alcohol because she was a Type 1 diabetic and suffered from coeliac disease.

The inquest, in Pontypridd, heard a post mortem found her blood alcohol level was 169 - the legal limit for driving is 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jsuxh_0eztBatC00
Megan (pictured) was aware of the risks of drinking alcohol because she was a Type 1 diabetic and suffered from celiac disease, an inquest heard

Megan's heartbroken mother Kelly Pollitt told the hearing: 'We brought her home from university because some of her flatmates were taking cocaine and ketamine.

'She told the university she did not feel safe.

'She liked her new flatmates and they got on well.'

Mrs Pollitt said Megan was a normal teenager who had drank more since starting university two months earlier.

She said: 'We were not aware that Megan was using drugs - she was always anti-drugs.

'When she started university she spoke about people using something called Ket and seemed genuinely surprised people were using it.

'We are still struggling to understand what happened during the week she moved into her new flat.

'There are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened on the night. It's very difficult.'

Mrs Pollitt, her husband Chis were able to spend time with Megan before her life support machine was switched off at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on 16 November 2020.

Her cause of death was hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy, the inquest heard.

Assistant Glamorgan Coroner Patricia Morgan recorded a conclusion of misadventure.

No one was ever charged in connection with Megan's death.

Her family said at the time of the tragedy: 'Meg dedicated her time to everyone around her and was always there for others.

'We will miss her beautiful bright smile and positive energy that would lift the spirits of anyone.

'Meg loved the outdoor space, particularly hiking with her dad and her dog. She had recently climbed Snowdon and reached the summit.

'Meg will be forever loved by her mum and dad, sister, grandparents and friends.'

Comments / 11

Related
Daily Mail

Family of new mother, 34, who died when she 'got lost and collapsed trying to find her hospital ward' say she would have survived if 'basic, common sense measures' had been in place

The family of a new mother who died when she 'got lost and collapsed trying to find her hospital ward' say she would have survived if 'basic, common sense measures' had been in place. Amanda Cox, 34, was found unresponsive in a stairwell at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE)...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Gynaecologist, 54, is suspended after mother died following bungled caesarean at failing NHS maternity unit when he didn't read her medical notes showing she had cyst on her ovary

A senior gynaecologist has been suspended after a new mother died following a bungled caesarean which was carried out on an NHS maternity unit with one of Britain's worst death rates. Cambridge educated Dr Peter Yeh, 54, delegated the caesarean to a junior colleague without reading the patient's medical notes...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

The 23-year-old who has to nap for THREE HOURS every day: Constantly tired woman reveals how rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'so many years'

A 23-year-old woman says her 'insatiable appetite for sleep' caused by a rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'years' of life. Helena Smythe, of Cambridgeshire, has idiopathic hypersomnia, a narcolepsy-like condition that is sometimes called 'excessive daytime sleepiness'. It leaves her feeling constantly tired, forcing her to take daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#University Of South Wales#Inquest#Oxygen#Uk#Rugby#Tal
Daily Mail

'I hope they didn't mean to hurt me': Heartbreaking words of Ukrainian girl, nine, after losing an ARM when she was shot by Russians who machine-gunned her family, killing her father

Surgeons in Kyiv had to amputate a nine-year-old girl's arm to save her life after she was shot while fleeing her home. The girl, known only Sasha, is recovering in hospital. She was fleeing from fighting in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel with her father, mother and sister last week when the family car was hit by bullets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Woman who moans that her cleaner helps herself to Nespressos every day instead of instant is branded 'stingy' and told if she can afford daily help she can stretch to a 50p coffee capsule

A woman has been criticised and labelled 'stingy' after complaining that her cleaner uses a coffee capsule during her daily shifts instead of opting for the cheaper instant version. In the post shared on parenting platform Mumsnet the anonymous UK user said she noticed they were going through Nespresso capsules...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy