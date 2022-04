Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Galeries Lafayette is poised to launch an immense wellness department this summer. The space — home to products, services, a gym and a restaurant — will be situated on the minus-one floor of the department store’s main building on Boulevard Haussmann and open in mid-July.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Galeries Lafayette has been carrying out widespread renovations over the past 18 months, throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “We continued to improve customer journeys with the creation of a third set of...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 38 MINUTES AGO