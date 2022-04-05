ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

UNCOVERING KANYE AND PETE’S BEEF

By Madelyn Adams
Odyssey
Odyssey
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MruBY_0ezt9VJY00

Scrolling through the Instagram explore page, you might see one of Kanye West’s peculiar images with bold captions standing out at the bottom. Recently, the celebrity has taken to Instagram in order to attack Pete Davidson, who is allegedly dating Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife.

In light of Kanye’s recent spam of Instagram posts, I hope to dive into their background ever so slightly in order to uncover the meaning behind Kanye West and Pete Davidson’s beef with each other. Kim Kardashian, their primary link to one another, has remained relatively quiet, leaving Kanye’s posts to decipher.

Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce from Kanye West as he expressed his emotions in often unruly ways. His claims about Kim concerning their children certainly created a divide between Kim and Kanye, and their relationship has declined even more since then.

Kim appeared as a host on Saturday Night Live alongside co-star Pete Davidson, which sparked the romance between them. This rumor was confirmed by a recent Instagram post from Kim Kardashian featuring the two of them close together.

Kanye West, however, did not approve of this relationship. Rather than choosing the calm, collected side of the argument, Kanye took his feelings straight to social media to share with the rest of the world.

From cropping Pete’s head onto an Avengers poster alongside all of his other enemies to posting pictures of Kim Kardashian in the news, Kanye has not shied away from the public spotlight. Kanye has chosen instead to embrace this platform as a way to harm Pete Davidson’s image.

The real question remains: Who do we believe? Kanye West or Pete Davidson?

Comments / 4

Related
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Avengers
TMZ.com

Kanye & Kim Attend Saint's Soccer Game Together, Successfully Co-Parent

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters -- because they were finally able to be in each other's company ... albeit, for the sake of their kid. The former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend -- the first time in a long time, especially...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Chaney Jones Responds to Comparisons to Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian

Watch: Kanye West & Chaney Jones Get COZY at Lakers Game. Chaney Jones doesn't see the resemblance between her and Kim Kardashian. Kanye West's latest flame was stopped outside LAX on Friday, March 18 and touched on the comparisons some fans have made between her and the rap artist's ex. When asked by TMZ if she if she sees a similarity between herself and Kim, the curvy, dark-haired model responded, "No not really."
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Kim Just Posted Her 1st Instagram With Pete After Telling Kanye He Needs to ‘Accept’ Their Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Getting serious. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official. After almost five months of dating, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live cast member became Instagram official on March 11, 2022, after Kim posted her first photos with Pete on social media. The post—which Kim captioned, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”—included two photos of her and Pete. The first photo showed Kim in sunglasses, a feather coat and metallic boots as Pete, dressed in a white T-shirt, a black jacket and dark jeans, laid his head in...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Threatens 'Dumb Ass House N-gga' D.L. Hughley: 'Oh He Live In Calabasas?'

It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Nicki Minaj Says Kanye West Rejected Her Yeezy Collab Because Kim Kardashian ‘Wouldn’t Love’ the Idea

Fashion flashback. A Yeezy collaboration with Nicki Minaj was once on the table, but it turns out Kanye West turned the 39-year-old singer down because he didn’t think then-wife Kim Kardashian “would love that idea.”  The “Bang Bang” singer explained in a Wednesday, March 9, interview on Joe Budden TV that she originally approached the […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson, Travis Barker attend Scott Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game

From “boyz night” to baseball. Pete Davidson was spotted spending some quality time with Scott Disick and Travis Barker at Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game. An anonymous fan sent two photos to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi Sunday of herself and another girl with Davidson, Disick and Barker near a playground in California. “Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother’s baseball game,” the fan wrote. Deuxmoi then clarified to its 1.4 million followers, “It was Reign’s game.” Davidson, 28, smiled in one photo while wearing black sunglasses, a white T-shirt, an unbuttoned flannel shirt and dark pants. He posed with Disick, 38, who...
CELEBRITIES
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy