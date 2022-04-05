UNCOVERING KANYE AND PETE’S BEEF

Scrolling through the Instagram explore page, you might see one of Kanye West’s peculiar images with bold captions standing out at the bottom. Recently, the celebrity has taken to Instagram in order to attack Pete Davidson, who is allegedly dating Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife.

In light of Kanye’s recent spam of Instagram posts, I hope to dive into their background ever so slightly in order to uncover the meaning behind Kanye West and Pete Davidson’s beef with each other. Kim Kardashian, their primary link to one another, has remained relatively quiet, leaving Kanye’s posts to decipher.

Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce from Kanye West as he expressed his emotions in often unruly ways. His claims about Kim concerning their children certainly created a divide between Kim and Kanye, and their relationship has declined even more since then.

Kim appeared as a host on Saturday Night Live alongside co-star Pete Davidson, which sparked the romance between them. This rumor was confirmed by a recent Instagram post from Kim Kardashian featuring the two of them close together.

Kanye West, however, did not approve of this relationship. Rather than choosing the calm, collected side of the argument, Kanye took his feelings straight to social media to share with the rest of the world.

From cropping Pete’s head onto an Avengers poster alongside all of his other enemies to posting pictures of Kim Kardashian in the news, Kanye has not shied away from the public spotlight. Kanye has chosen instead to embrace this platform as a way to harm Pete Davidson’s image.

The real question remains: Who do we believe? Kanye West or Pete Davidson?