Jorginho working with psychotherapist to get over Italy’s World Cup heartbreak as Chelsea aim to retain Champions League

By Kealan Hughes
 4 days ago
CHELSEA star Jorginho has been working with a Brazilian psychotherapist to help him get over Italy's World Cup heartbreak.

Rafael Barreiros has worked with the Blues midfielder since Euro 2020 and helped Jorginho prepare mentally for matches.

Jorginho has recently had to overcome the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup Credit: AP

Barreiros specialises in neurolinguistics and hypnotherapy but has concentrated on helping Jorginho emotionally, rather than hypnotising his client.

Specifically, he has helped Jorginho with meditation and understanding that lessons can be learned from defeats.

Jorginho was partly responsible for Italy failing to qualify for Qatar 2022 after missing two penalties in two games against group winners Switzerland - one of which was saved by Jann Sommer.

Barreira said: "I don't do hypno sessions with Jorginho because he hasn't got any unresolved traumas or issues. I helped him learn to meditate. I work a lot on the emotional side.

"He never misses a session and does meditation exercises for five to ten minutes every day.

"What he does during meditation enables him to concentrate and find balance during matches, particularly when the opposing team are pressurising him and their fans are on his back.

"My teachings allow him to start every single game feeling fresh and brimming with mental energy.

"You have to find an emotional stability in challenging times. But even that doesn't guarantee victory.

"Football is a team sport so even the best-prepared player depends on his teammates to obtain a positive result.

"Yes he missed an important penalty for Italy and we spoke about that.

"Perhaps Jurgen Sommer was more focused than him. The most important thing is not to give up, you must train your mind as well as body and accept defeat as a lesson."

Barreiros and Jorginho were confined to Zoom up until last weekend when they finally met, with the psychotherapist attending Chelsea's defeat to Brentford.

Jorginho said his ‘sorrow is bigger than you imagine’ after Italy lost to North Macedonia, but Wednesday's game against Real Madrid provides him with a chance to bounce back and put the pain aside.

Sports
