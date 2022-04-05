ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I was trolled for changing my last name when I married, people assumed my husband forced me

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

IN the days following their wedding, a husband and wife are usually overcome with joy and excited about finally starting their lives together.

Though not all do, many new wives begin the process of changing their last name to match that of their husband during the first few months of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mVHl_0ezt8uDo00
The YouTuber and TikToker recently changed her last name to Patterson Credit: YouTube / Sam and Monica
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0bXg_0ezt8uDo00
Patterson is the last name of her husband, Sam Credit: YouTube / Sam and Monica

One couple, influencers Monica Gartner and Sam Patterson, have been receiving backlash thanks to their video that showed Monica changing her last name from Gartner to Patterson.

Posting to their joint YouTube account, which has 658,000 subscribers, Sam asked Monica:

“Where is our marriage certificate? Because I’ve printed off the social security name change form so that you can officially become Monica Patterson.”

Sam and Monica tied the knot at an intimate ceremony earlier this year and documented it on their shared TikTok account—which has over two million followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6DBZ_0ezt8uDo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtJsK_0ezt8uDo00

Although Monica looked delighted in the “name change” video, fans thought otherwise.

Speaking to Insider, the couple revealed that the clip received much criticism - with followers accusing Sam of forcing Monica to make the switch.

"We were so excited about this video," Monica told the outlet.

"A lot of the comments were great, but there were a lot of people saying things like, 'How dare he make you change your name?' They thought he was forcing me."

"People kept saying I was forcing her into it," Sam added. "And she's just like, 'No, I just want the same last name as his grandma.'"

Monica said that while she does love her family, this was always going to happen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dS2ER_0ezt8uDo00
Fans accused Sam of "forcing" Monica to make the change Credit: YouTube / Sam and Monica
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9SfO_0ezt8uDo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oR3Z5_0ezt8uDo00

“It’s my belief that when you get married you change your name. I'm sure if I had wanted to keep my last name, we would have had that discussion.

"I'm not being forced, I'm not being dominated... I'm so happy."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Your Name#Gartner#Tiktok
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to show up uninvited to husband’s family dinner: ‘Don’t tolerate this’

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
382K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy