Asteroid 2022 GN1 ‘close approach’ LIVE – Watch live stream of space rock tracked by NASA as it buzzes Earth today

By Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A SCHOOLBUS-SIZED asteroid will make a very close approach today, according to space object trackers.

Astronomers only spotted the near-Earth space rock 2022 GN1 a few days ahead of its head-turning flyby on Tuesday evening.

Nasa has logged the 16-meter-long mass on its "close approach" online database, though it poses no danger to our planet.

The asteroid is expected to soar past at a safe distance of around 79,000 miles (127,000 km).

That may sound like a considerable gap but is remarkably close in space terms at around a third of the space between Earth and the Moon.

The Virtual Telescope Project, a set of robotic scopes in Italy, has announced that it will live stream Wednesday's flyby on its website.

The live feed kicks off at 9pm ET on Tuesday.

Saving Earth from asteroids

Some experts are worried that Earth isn’t yet ready to defend itself from potentially deadly asteroids.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once sparked concern when he tweeted: “a big rock will hit Earth eventually & we currently have no defense.”

Nasa is looking into having some defense methods set up, however.

It recently launched its Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission.

  Nasa upgrades asteroid software, part four
  • Previously, scientists had to manually do calculations to try and work out the Yarkovsky effect and its impact on an asteroid’s path.
  • The hope is that the software can also help Nasa spot any potentially hazardous asteroids it may have missed.

Nasa upgrades asteroid software, part three

The Sentry-II software will finally let scientists take the Yarkovsky effect into account when they’re trying to figure out if an asteroid is going to hit Earth.

This was something the original software, called Sentry, couldn’t do.

Davide Farnocchia, a JPL navigation engineer, said: “The fact that Sentry couldn’t automatically handle the Yarkovsky effect was a limitation.”

Nasa upgrades asteroid software, continued

Nasa will be upgrading its 20-year-old software with a new algorithm called Sentry-II, which will periodically scan a table of known potentially hazardous asteroids and their orbits.

Sentry-II will then calculate if any of the asteroids on the table or added to the table have a risk of hitting Earth.

The new system will be taking into account something called the Yarkovsky effect, which refers to when an asteroid absorbs sunlight and emits it as heat.

Nasa upgrades asteroid software

NASA has upgraded its asteroid hazard software to better detect potentially dangerous space rocks.

The US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) uses a special type of software to assess potentially hazardous asteroids that could slam into Earth.

There’s no known imminent “doomsday asteroid” on its way but astronomers check the sky often just as a precaution.

  The probability of a collision
  • In a statement about the probability of collisions with Earth, Nasa wrote that it, “knows of no asteroid or comet currently on a collision course with Earth, so the probability of a major collision is quite small.”
  • “In fact, as best as we can tell, no large object is likely to strike the Earth any time in the next several hundred years.”

NEO mission

Nasa is hoping to launch its Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor mission in 2026.

If the agency does so, it will finally have a spacecraft dedicated only to hunting asteroids.

The hope is that the NEO Surveyor craft will find 90 percent of asteroids that are 460 feet or larger within the first decade of its mission.

  What is a NEO?
  • Nasa considers anything passing near Earth’s orbit a Near-Earth Object (NEO).
  • Thousands of NEOs are tracked by scientists to monitor whether they’re on a collision course with our planet.
  Nasa monitors thousands of asteroids
  • Nasa has its eye on nearly 28,000 known near-Earth asteroids, and discoveries of new asteroids are said to go up by their thousands each year.
  • On that note, Nasa is hoping to launch its Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor mission in 2026.
  What is 2022 GQ1 like?
  • 2022 GQ1 is estimated to be between 22 and 50 feet in diameter.
  • The asteroid is expected to be hurtling past Earth at about 17,400 miles per hour

Another close call

As of Tuesday morning, only one other asteroid will come as close to earth as 2022 GN1 in the next two months — the rest of the space rocks will be further away than the moon, according to Nasa.

The other asteroid cutting it close is named 2022 GQ1.

2022 GQ1 is expected to fly past Earth just after 7am on Thursday, April 7.

  When is the livestream?
  • The asteroid's encounter with Earth will be recorded on video via telescope by astronomer Gianluca Masi.
  • The video will be livestreamed on the Virtual Telescope Project's WebTV page, starting at 9:00pm ET on Tuesday.

What is the Main Asteroid Belt?

The bulk of known asteroids orbits between Mars and Jupiter in the asteroid belt, with relatively short orbits.

There are between 1.1 and 1.9million asteroids bigger than one kilometer (0.6 miles) in diameter in the belt, as well as millions of smaller ones.

The gravity of freshly created Jupiter stopped the development of planetary bodies in this region early in the solar system’s existence, causing the tiny things to smash with one another, fragmenting them into the asteroids we see today.

  When will the asteroid fly by?
  • According to Nasa’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, asteroid 2022 GN1 will make its close pass around 11:02pm ET on Tuesday.
  What is considered a 'potentially hazardous' asteroid?
  • Any space object that comes within 4.65 million miles of us is considered “potentially hazardous” by cautious space organizations.
  NEOs tracked
  • The asteroid has been added to Nasa’s list of upcoming “Close Approaches” even though it poses no danger to our planet.
  • Thousands of near-Earth objects (NEOs) are tracked to provide an early warning if they somehow shift onto a collision course with our planet.
  Close in space terms
  • Although the asteroid is expected to pass Earth at a safe distance of around 79,000 miles, according to data on Nasa’s Near-Earth Object database, that’s actually extremely close.
  • The distance may sound like a considerable gap but is remarkably close in space terms at around a third of the space between Earth and the Moon
  How big is the asteroid?
  • The asteroid is estimated to be between 23.5 and 52 feet in diameter.
  • That’s approximately the size of a house.
  How fast is the asteroid?
  • The asteroid 2022 GN1 will hurtle past on Tuesday night at a staggering 34,500 miles per hour, according to Nasa trackers.
  How far away will the asteroid be?
  • The asteroid will fly by at a safe distance of around 79,000 miles, according to data on Nasa’s Near-Earth Object database.

