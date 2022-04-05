ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

First Lady Cathy Justice announces plans for 2022 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7eXx_0ezt572500

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, First Lady Cathy Justice announced plans for the 2022 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, which will be held this Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the West Virginia State Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

“Family is the most important thing in the world to Jim and I, and spending Easter with my family is truly something special,” First Lady Justice said. “I hope as many West Virginians as possible come out to our new Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration and make great memories with their families.”

The Culture Center will be transformed into an Easter Celebration, complete with a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, games, prizes, crafts, food, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the grounds of the Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7OTK_0ezt572500

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
Romesentinel.com

Meet the Easter Bunny event planned in Old Forge

OLD FORGE — Water’s Edge Inn is hosting a Meet the Easter Bunny event April 1-3. The weekend starts Friday night with a hot cocoa welcome, games and activities. Other highlights include:. -Complimentary Hot Continental Breakfast 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. -Meet the Easter Bunny for...
OLD FORGE, NY
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Society
City
Justice, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lootpress

Schedule announced for 2022 Dogwood Festival

MULLINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dogwood Festival is making its return for 2022, and is bringing along a schedule of events sure to provide a great time for all who might attend. The festival will be spread out over the course of several days, taking place from April 27...
MULLENS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg Hunt#First Lady Justice#West Virginians#Bunny Brunch#The Culture Center
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival is ready to return.

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival returns for a third year in Mercer County. There is a new headliner this year. The Chuck Mathena Center announced this year’s lineup, a throwback to the 90s and early 2000s. Everclear headlines alongside Fastball and the Nixons. Also playing at the festival is […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Lootpress

Coffee & Tea Celebration to be held this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The second Coffee & Tea Celebration will be taking place this weekend in Downtown Beckley. The event will be held from 11:00am-2:00pm, and will be hosted by Beckley Events along with several local coffee and tea shops and vendors. Beckley Events has urged locals to...
BECKLEY, WV
101.5 WPDH

The Easter Bunny is Back for 2022 First of Many Egg Hunts

One of the things 2022 has promised is the hope that we will start to be able to get back to all those great events that the COVID pandemic denied us for almost two years. So many annual events for young and old were put on hold. Now is time to seek out all the fun 2022 will have in store and plot our calendar.
PORT EWEN, NY
WTAJ

Easter Bunny to visit Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is hosting a free kid’s fair with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 3 at the Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg. This is open to children 12 and under. Along with a visit from the Easter Bunny, there will […]
EBENSBURG, PA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy