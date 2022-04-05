Man found lying on the ground near I-5 in Roseburg

On April 5, 2022, at about 5:42AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Interstate 5 NB near milepost 132, north of Roseburg. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge utility truck operated by, Garry Davis, age 57, of Roseburg, was traveling northbound...
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A Roseburg man died Sunday when his pickup truck went off Highway 138 and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said. Paul T. Wells, 57, of Roseburg was westbound when his truck crossed the eastbound lane and left the road. The truck went down an embankment and hit a tree.
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A car hit and killed a pedestrian last Thursday afternoon as the man walked along Diamond Lake Boulevard inside the lanes of travel, Roseburg Police said. Officers responded March 10, 2022, around 1:20 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the 2000 block of Diamond Lake Boulevard.
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is warning the public after they said a hole was drilled into their work truck’s gas tank overnight in their Medford neighborhood. Gloria Sarabia said when her daughter borrowed the truck, she realized the gas tank was empty, although Sarabia had just filled it the day before.
A federal raid this week turned up evidence that a 29-year-old man was running a “massive” ghost gun operation from the basement of his mother’s house in Salem and distributing counterfeit pills made of fentanyl in exchange for other guns, prosecutors said Thursday. Agents from the U.S....
With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.
Vincent Bruce Becerra, 19 of Lompoc, was declared dead at the scene around 9 p.m. on March 18 after being ejected from his car on Highway 101 near Palmer Road in Santa Maria.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning? You might want to get used to it. Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium. Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
TACOMA, Wash. — When David Longwell left his house to pick up some food and traffic hit a standstill, he figured there had been another crash on E. Portland Ave. in Tacoma. It turns out dozens of drivers had taken over an intersection to spin donuts – a problem that has popped up yet again.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen driver who hit and killed a 29-year-old McFarland man Saturday night originally left the scene but later returned, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, CHP was dispatched to Sherwood Avenue west of Garzoli Avenue in McFarland for reports of a pedestrian being struck […]
A child who had been reported missing Tuesday died after being found unresponsive in an unincorporated Clackamas County creek, officials said. Officials did not publicly identify the child or provide their age. Reports of a child missing from a home on South Union Mills Road were made about 11:30 a.m....
As Oregon pump prices draw closer to the five dollar mark, the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News they have received at least five reports of gas theft since the start of 2021, but three of them alone during a 10-day period in March.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 21-year-old Portland man is accused of stomping a homeless man to death about an hour after committing another violent assault in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Feb. 13. Elijah Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old James "Tony" Wise. He's also...
