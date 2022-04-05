ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Man found lying on the ground near I-5 in Roseburg

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. - A man was found lying on the ground on northbound I-5 near...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
EDNPub

Fatal Crash Interstate 5 — Douglas County

On April 5, 2022, at about 5:42AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Interstate 5 NB near milepost 132, north of Roseburg. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge utility truck operated by, Garry Davis, age 57, of Roseburg, was traveling northbound...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Roseburg man killed in crash on Hwy 138

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A Roseburg man died Sunday when his pickup truck went off Highway 138 and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said. Paul T. Wells, 57, of Roseburg was westbound when his truck crossed the eastbound lane and left the road. The truck went down an embankment and hit a tree.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Osp#Odot
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy