FAIRFIELD — With charter revision on the ballot in November, residents might see some noticeable changes — or maybe they won’t. As promised by First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick when she took office, a Charter Revision Commission has been working since last fall to examine the town’s guiding document and see what can be freshened up and changed to bring it more into line with the world it exists in.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 20 DAYS AGO