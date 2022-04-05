Aqua Body Lab - 4/5/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kyle Christensen, Sales Manager and Mark Diedrich, Service/Rental Manager at Bobcat of Lansing talk about great tips for renting equipment and getting great service repairs. They also talk about how they are handling the challenging times in Sales and what they are doing to help you get what you need. For more information please visit BobcatofLansing.com or call (517) 394-1155.

LANSING, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO