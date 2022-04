A few iPhone 13 Pro camera tips and iPhone 12 Pro camera tips can go a long way to help you get outstanding shots with Apple's most powerful smartphone. The iPhone 13 Pro packs one of the best cameras available on a phone – or rather four of the best, and the camera's one of the areas that has seen most improvement. On both the 13 Pro and the larger 13 Pro Max, you get three cameras on the back and one on the front. On the back, there's a 12MP wide.5, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide. On the front, you have a 12MP wide.

CELL PHONES ・ 21 DAYS AGO