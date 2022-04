During the month of March, come by the Galley Main Street to view artwork by Elementary artists from Caldwell Arts Academy - Tyler ISD in Tyler, Texas. The exhibit is K-5 and will be up until March 31 inside the Plaza Tower Atrium. Located in downtown Tyler, TX, the 19 story office building known as Plaza Tower is the tallest building in Northeast Texas.

